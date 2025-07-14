If there’s one Hollywood friendship that we love to champion, it’s that of Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. The 2/3 of Charlie’s Angels enjoyed a sweet reunion this weekend in the Hamptons. Some two decades after their iconic Dom Perignon-toting paparazzi shot, they’re still toasting to friendship in style.

Barrymore, 50, embraced Diaz, 52, at a golden hour poolside party hosted to celebrate the latest launch from Avaline. The organic wine brand founded by Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power — who’s also behind Merit Beauty — in 2020 has now teamed up with designer Stella McCartney on a limited-edition rosé for the summer season.

The reveal of the McCartney custom-designed bottle of low-sugar, low-sulfite, vegan rosé comes months after Diaz showed up to support the designer at her Paris Fashion Week show in March. (The surprise appearance notably marked Diaz’ first time sitting front row in over 13 years.)

With McCartney being a lifelong advocate of sustainability and animal rights, the pairing makes perfect sense. On Saturday evening, Diaz, McCartney, and Power welcomed the likes of Barrymore to a private residence for the soirée. Fittingly, the Avaline founders were also wearing McCartney looks for the celebration, both opting for elegant suits.

Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz, Gucci Westman, Stella McCartney, Drew Barrymore BFA

Drew Barrymore, Gucci Westman, Cameron Diaz, Stella McCartney BFA

Among those who stopped by to support were actors Emma Roberts and Alexandra Daddario, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, models Kate Love, Georgina Burke, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and tastemakers such as Hannah Bronfman and Dee Poku. The guest list was rounded out by Vanity Fair’s incoming editorial director Mark Guiducci, YouTube’s Derek Blasberg, and artist Jeff Koons. Gucci Westman, founder of beauty editor-approved Westman Atelier, who’s been painting Diaz’ face for decades, also stopped by.

Alexandra Daddario BFA

During the al fresco party, attendees sipped Avaline’s various wines, as well as a refreshing crisp specialty cocktail crafted with the new rosé. Vegan bites were served, and guests stopped by a charm bar to customize accessories for their wine glasses. They also took home playful “Cheers, Bitches!” pouches, inspired by a cheeky hidden message inside the bottle.

Emma Roberts, Stella McCartney BFA

Like her long history with Barrymore, Diaz goes way back with McCartney too. The formative days of their friendship also helped to inspire the rosé bottle’s label, McCartney said in a press release. “My Avaline design has this edgy 2000s aesthetic that reminds me of the early days with Cameron. I cherish and celebrate how our friendship only gets better with time, and love how we can always come together to cheers our shared passions for nature, animals, and organic, vegan wine.”

Diaz echoed this, calling the partnership a “natural extension of everything [Avaline] believes in.”

See more from inside the fete, below.