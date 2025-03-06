It’s been a minute since Cameron Diaz attended a fashion month fête. The last time she graced a front row was 13 years ago, at the Valentino Spring 2012 Couture presentation. To say style enthusiasts missed her sartorial prowess would be an understatement. But now, just months after her grand return to acting with the Netflix film, Back In Action, the icon delivered her first fashion week ‘fit of the decade. At the Stella McCartney Fall 2025 show on March 5, Diaz lit up the front row in a bright red midi dress and matching shoes, courtesy of the British designer, of course.

On the third day of Paris Fashion Week, all eyes went to the “Stella Corp” offices in northern Paris, aka the high-rise backdrop of McCartney’s newest collection. To no surprise, the audience was packed with notable names, including Kate Moss, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Diaz (to name a few). The Mask actor, for one, went a more colorful route than expected, as opposed to her signature neutral attire. Diaz donned an asymmetrical midi dress in a crimson hue, complete with a slanted cowl neckline. Then, she layered an oversized white trench coat overtop. Once the 52-year-old took off her timeless trench, she revealed the little red dress’ bell-shaped long sleeves and strong shoulder pads. The red theme continued onto her elongated square-toe pumps, which debuted on Wednesday via the Fall 2025 runway. Diaz’s carry-all of the day was the Stella McCartney Ryder Shoulder Bag — a chocolate brown Spring 2025 purse crafted from vegan leather. Instead of lots of jewelry, the Charlie’s Angels star accessorized with only gold hoop earrings.

Now that Diaz is officially in the City of Light, keep an eye out for her next PFW look in the coming days. Perhaps she’ll attend the Valentino, Victoria Beckham, or Elie Saab soirées. In the meantime, channel her Stella McCartney moment by shopping the curated edit below.