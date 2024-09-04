In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Concealer.

“You look tired” is quite possibly one of the worst things you could say to someone. It means that your late-night out or hours of tossing and turning have visibly manifested on your face. Thankfully, concealer exists. If you’re in the market for a formula that will brighten and neutralize dark circles during the hectic fall/winter season, which, from September through the holidays, is a jam-packed calendar of family, work, and social obligations, celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman is one step ahead of you. Her brand Westman Atelier’s Skincare Vital Concealer is a medium- to full-coverage formula that makes you look more awake plus masks any redness and hyperpigmentation. And it does all of the above while simultaneously hydrating your complexion and neutralizing discoloration thanks to a bevy of skin care ingredients.

Since launching her brand in 2018, Westman has carved a lane for herself in the clean beauty space as a luxury brand that avoids using questionable ingredients without sacrificing performance. (Mandatory when you regularly prep Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman for their red carpet events.) Given its reputation, this concealer has piqued TZR editors’ interest.

With an array of skin types, concerns, and makeup preferences, the team is a highly-opinionated bunch when it comes to concealer. Ahead, our thoughts on the Westman Atelier’s new offering.

Fast Facts

Price: $48

Size: 0.34 oz/10 mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: No makeup-makeup looks; those after formulas with skin care benefits

Ingredient Highlights: Mini hyaluronic acid, gentin root, coffee leaf extract, licorice root, peptides

What We Like: Blends easily; offers natural-looking coverage; hydrating

What We Don’t Like: There could be more shades

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Westman created this concealer to provide buildable coverage that melts in to skin. To sum it up, you’ll be able to cover dark circles, red zits, and post-acne spots without any caking. What makes the formula really stand out is that it doubles as a skin care treatment, thanks to the addition of serum-level active ingredients. There’s mini hyaluronic acid to deeply penetrate skin for hydration, gentian root to illuminate, lift, and depuff the eye area, licorice root to soothe and brighten hyperpigmentation, coffee bean leaf extract to soften fine lines and crepiness, and finally, peptides to plump and smooth crow’s feet and fine lines. In fact, in the brand’s clinical trials, participants saw a reduction in dark circles in four weeks of using the concealer.

The shade range includes 16 options organized by undertone and comes in a sleek tube with a slim doe foot applicator.

Our Experiences & Results

Jordan Murray, Associate Beauty Editor, BDG Lifestyle, Wearing Shade VI

Courtesy of Jordan Murray

“Recently, I have been loving using concealer all over my face in place of foundation, so I was really excited to see how I liked this product. And let me tell you, I was not disappointed. The color match was amazing and I felt that it really covered my dark circles. Plus, it offered great coverage on some pesky breakouts. It eliminated the redness and made the pimples blend more seamlessly into the rest of my skin. The formula was super creamy and easily blendable, which makes it a good option for someone who has dry skin like me. One thing I will say is that while the shade range isn’t bad, there is definitely more room for improvement.”

Amanda Ross, Beauty Editor, Wearing Shade L3

Courtesy of Amanda Ross

"Personally, Gucci Westman's new drop couldn't come at a better time for me. While I've managed to dodge the hormonal acne (mostly), pregnancy has given me the worst bout of melasma ever – especially on my forehead and around my mouth. Westman Atelier's concealer is mildly velvety, skin-like, and actually layerable, letting me control the coverage. The fine-tipped oval applicator is great for that too, ensuring I only put the product where it's most needed."

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing Shade L2

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

“Most days, I typically skip foundation and just wear concealer. I was impressed with how creamy and blendable this formula is, along with how much coverage it provides. A single swipe completely covered my dark circles, spots on my chin from old breakouts, and a few current zits. The only area where I needed to go in with a bit more product is the annoying broken capillary I have on the side of my nose, but it didn’t look like I layered on concealer once I was done. While I typically lean towards radiant formulas, I love the soft matte finish of this one. It looks like my natural skin – just extremely better.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director, Wearing Shade L4

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“My average daytime routine typically consists of tinted SPF, a bit of concealer on my blemishes, and a swipe of mascara. If I don’t have any major events or meetings planned, I don’t like to spend more than five minutes getting ready. That’s why, when it comes to concealer, I need a formula that’s as unfussy and efficient as the rest of my regimen. In testing out the new Westman Atelier Vital Skincare formula, I was pleasantly surprised at its blendability. Some concealers go on pretty thick and leave me with a cakey finish that takes forever to work with and blend in. This was not the case here. The Westman concealer melted naturally into my complexion and blurred breakouts and my pesky nose ring scar quickly. The best part is it literally looks like second skin and leaves a soft velvety finish — you wouldn’t even know I have a stitch of makeup on. I’m a believer.”

Is Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Concealer Worth It?

If you’re someone who wants their go-to concealer to do it all (and who doesn’t?), then this one is for you. It offers impressive coverage to even out common areas of concern like blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and dark circles, plus treats the skin while you’re wearing it. In short, the formula is essentially perfect. The only area of improvement? We hope the brand expands the shade range down the line to include more options for different skin tones and their respective undertones.