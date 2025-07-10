Rachel Brosnahan has been serving look after look — including a head-to-toe Coach outfit accompanied by the bag of the moment. Joining the list of celebrity fans of the heritage house, Brosnahan gave Coach’s Large Kisslock Frame Bag her star seal of approval on Thursday afternoon.

The Emmy-winning actor is the latest actor to step into the iconic role of Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman blockbuster, which hits theaters nationwide tomorrow. While dropping by the ABC Studios in Midtown Manhattan to talk about the movie, Brosnahan was seen channeling her journalist on-screen alter ego’s aesthetic in a tailored plaid vest and skate pant from the Coach Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

The suited-up look was complimented by the oversized #corpcore-approved doctor bag in a rich brown colorway. With its vintage-style closure and glove-tanned leather, the Kisslock bag is a reinterpreted bag from the Coach archives. Based on the Cashin Carry which debuted in 1969 under then-lead designer, the ground-breaking Bonnie Cashin, the roomy carryall has its roots in both fashion history and female empowerment.

When the bag initially dropped online in February after the New York Fashion Week show, it sold out in just five minutes, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The wait is almost over though, as the brand is accepting pre-orders for the pink, black, and brown top handle bags which will be shipped to customers in the fall.

Getty Images

Adding a playful edge, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor leaned into the divisive bag charm trend, latching on a cuddly teddy bear and plush carrot for good measure.

It’s safe to say Coach’s bag category has been a runaway success in recent years. Suede mania propelled the slouchy Brooklyn Shoulder Bag’s profile, and it soon made its way into the influential hands of supermodels Bella Hadid and Camila Morrone. Hadid has it in sleek black leather too, and she’s also fond of the checkerboard leather Alter/Ego Large Shoulder Bag — which she popularized to the point of it selling out.

(+) Backgrid (+) Getty Images INFO 1/2

Meanwhile, Laura Harrier has been spotted carrying the Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag around Los Angeles while on the matcha run, and on the East Coast, a rectangular Tabby style has become Emily Ratajkowski’s go-to.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The proof is in the pudding too. In Lyst’s Q1 Index for 2025, Coach climbed the charts to become the fourth-hottest brand amongst fashion lovers. And just last month, England-born creative director Stuart Vevers also became the first designer of an American label to receive an Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to US/UK fashion.

Coach

Stepping out to support him on the evening was none other than Florence Pugh — carrying her Tabby, of course.