Emma Watson truly lives up to her status as a Hollywood starlet, from the instant name recognition down to the stunning red carpet looks she pulls off event after event. Though she’s not in the public eye often much these days, when she does step out Watson always makes a statement. Just a few weeks ago she left fans swooning at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Haute Couture Week, her wavy bob flowing behind her with soft face framing bangs. In her latest appearance, Emma Watson’s short pixie has apparently made a comeback.

If you recall, the star first did a big chop back in 2010 after wrapping up her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter series. Since then she’s toggled between vary bob lengths from ear grazing to her recent collar-bone length lob. A recent project with Prada reveals that Watson is back in her short hair era — and in a darker shade at that. Today, August 18, Prada announced that Watson will be the face of the new soon-to-be-revealed Prada women’s fragrance, which launches worldwide on August 22. “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions. It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant,” Watson says in a press release.

Prada

In the campaign imagery Watson’s new super shot pixie stands in all its tousled glory. The cut is loosely tapered with a slight fringe in the front giving it an effortless French-girl edge. Though her hair is the focal point, the star’s signature thick brows are hard to not fawn over as well. They’re brushed up, though not slicked down and appear slightly lighter than her dark brunette hair. Her eye makeup is equally eye catching — the black graphic liner is drawn down in a sharp line in the inner corner of her eyes as well as the outer; it’s a minimalist somewhat futuristic take on the trendy siren eyes trend that’s been making rounds on TikTok.

Hopefully Watson will gives fans plenty of opportunities to gush over her new cut before she possibly grows it out again.