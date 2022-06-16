Issa Rae’s Dazzling Polo Top Was A Refreshing Take On The Iconic Preppy Staple

In the last year, preppy style made a comeback as polos, pleated skirts, sweater vests, and loafers took over the runways and in street style. For example, modern takes on the classic polo top popped up in both Missoni and Khaite’s Resort 2023 collections. Plus, stars are taking a liking to the simplistic and polished silhouettes, as celebs like Emma Roberts and Meghan Markle have sported the elevated style within the past month. The latest trendsetter to give preppy style their stamp of approval was Issa Rae, who wore a polo top to the 2022 American Black Film Festival.

For the celebratory evening, Rae posed on the red carpet in Miami in a sequined polo top and coordinating maxi skirt from Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. As she walked inside for the screening of Netflix’s Civil — a documentary that follows and details lawyer Benjamin Crump’s career in fighting injustice (he famously represented the families of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd in civil lawsuits) — her refined co-ords sparkled underneath the camera lights. The embellished details shimmered while the subtle pink-and-white plaid pattern stood out on her top and skirt set.

To complete the coordinated look, the actor styled her two-piece look with sparkly pink heels that were similar to the shoes that went down the Brandon Maxwell spring runway. (Rae added her own twist, though, with a neon green pedicure.) For a luxe touch, she wore a pair of silver geometric-shaped earrings.

Rae In Brandon Maxwell:

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Sequin Set On The Runway:

While Rae looks chic and polished in the coordinated set, one could wear the pieces as separates too. If her preppy polo top is speaking to you, try styling it with a pair of light-wash denim or a simple white miniskirt while running out for a coffee date. The skirt, meanwhile, can be paired with a chunky sweater during the colder months, or with a plain T-shirt for a more dressed-down daytime outfit. Ahead, shop Rae’s exact ensemble, so you’ll be set on a dazzling look for any upcoming events. Plus, you can take a peek at similar polo top and skirt sets, which can also be mixed and matched for summer.

