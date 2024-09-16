It’s hard to imagine an award show’s red carpet without a hefty dose of sparkle. After all, when it comes to the dress code, high-octane glamour is the name of the sartorial game. At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, however, celebrities are slightly switching gears, instead going for something much... softer. Enter blush pink gowns, which are proving to be one of the evening’s most ubiquitous trends.

Indeed, it finally happened — Barbiecore hot pink seems to have run its course, now being replaced by this more understated, visually pleasing shade. Aja Naomi King is clearly on board, as she took to the 2024 Emmys’ red carpet clad in a Giambattista Valli FW24 Couture number, complete with a sweet flower-adorned bodice and daring high-low hemline. Meanwhile, team TZR did a double take after noticing the uncanny resemblance between the pastel pink frocks — and coordinating feather capes — seen on Rita Ora and Eiza Gonzalez. However, upon closer inspection, the latter’s number featured a more revealing, low neckline, as well as a shiny material (check them both out ahead). Then there was Diane Lane, who went with a less statement-making approach to the trend, donning a super light pink custom Prabal Gurung look.

Ahead, feast your eyes on the pastel pink numbers at the 2024 Emmys.

Meryl Streep

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In a sea of floor-sweeping gowns, Streep stood out in a sharp baby pink suit.

Aja Naomi King

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

King stole the show in her Giambattista Valli confection.

Diane Lane

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Lane oozed glamour in this rhinestone-encrusted custom Prabal Gurung gown.

Eiza Gonzalez

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Gonzalez looked like a vision in Tamara Ralph's FW24 Couture look and matching feather-covered jacket.

Rita Ora

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

See! Ora and Gonzalez’s ensembles are nearly identical. Ora, however, opted for a gown in a slightly lighter pink shade.

Hannah Einbinder

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Unlike the aforementioned celebrities, Einbinder opted for a more blush, mauve-y shade with this custom Louis Vuitton number.