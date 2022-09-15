With all the attention on celebrities, it’s crucial that every element in their pregnancy announcements are carefully planned out from when they share the news to what they wear when they debut their bump. Take Rihanna, for example, who selected a Chanel look to announcement her pregnancy in — this ensemble made headlines. And who could forget Kylie Jenner’s cutout LBD when she told the world she was expecting her second child. On Sept. 15, another star earned their spot on the list of most memorable pregnancy announcements: Blake Lively. Her outfit for the big reveal felt unexpectedly glamorous for the usually low-key actor, who rocks breezy summer dresses and overalls. This time around, she opted for a sequin-embellished sheer mini dress from Valentino, which hugged her growing belly.

The star made the exciting announcement on her fourth pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City. Lively attended the event to sit on the “The Multi-Hyphenate: Taking the Entrepreneurial Stage” panel with Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes. For the occasion, Lively channeled her inner Serena van der Woodsen by curating a look that feels modern with a vintage twist. She styled the dazzling mini dress with a white headband and playful hoop earrings. Then, Lively tied a coordinating silk scarf around her neck to give the outfit a preppy feel. She finished off her look with one of the buzziest shoes of the season: Valentino’s patent leather platform pumps in tan. They’re approximately six inches tall, adding to Lively’s already 5’10 stature.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lively’s shoes for the red carpet event made their original debut during Valentino’s Resort 2022 runway show. Since then, they have become a celebrity’s go-to heels and have been spotted on stars like Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Elsa Hosk. The sky-high footwear makes a bold statement when styled with any outfit, but in Lively’s case they perfectly complemented the drama in her dress. If you’re eager to get a pair of platform heels of your own, you can shop the Gossip Girl alum’s exact pair in the edit below. Plus, you’ll find a few other options that provide a similar feel.

