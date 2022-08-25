Blake Lively Just Shared A Rare Photo Of Herself In A Cute Swimsuit

While you may be coming to terms with the fact that summer is about to end, in the celebrity world, the season is still very much in full swing. Demi Moore, for instance, wore a hot pink bikini for yacht day a little over a week ago, while Selena Gomez recently shared several swimwear looks from her birthday vacay on TikTok. The latest, and frankly unexpected, addition to the celebrity swimsuit lineup was Blake Lively’s white bikini, which she wore in a photo shared via Instagram on August 24. (Lively rarely posts photos of her outfits.)

The aforementioned Vitamin A white bikini was comprised of a short-sleeve top and a matching bottom with ring details on the hips. The actor went barefoot as she posed by the pool, and her hair cascaded down in soft waves. Lively tagged her husband Ryan Reynolds in the Instagram post, though he wasn’t in it, which signaled that the two are perhaps enjoying quality time together. They do have lots to celebrate, as Lively turned 35 on August 25 and the couple will also celebrate 10 years of marriage on September 9. For her Insta caption, the actor quoted lyrics to the Grease song “Summer Lovin’,” confirming that she’s not ready to let go of summer just yet. Reynolds, in turn, left a witty comment underneath her post that said: “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales.” (He owns a soccer team in the Welsh town.)

Although Lively’s swimsuit featured a more modest top, the wrap-around style, in general, has been a popular design for bikinis this season. Celebrities like Dua Lipa and Tessa Thompson are totally on board with the look, as evidenced below, though their swimsuit picks were a tad more sultry and stringy than Lively’s. Hers featured more coverage on the shoulders, too, which in hindsight was likely a good call as this helped her to likely avoid potential sun burns.

Lively’s exact pieces — the Ecolux Ballerina Wrap Bikini Top and the Supernova Bikini Bottom — are, sadly, no longer in stock. If you want to copy her look ASAP, however, try one of the similar flossy bikini options from brands like Christopher Esber and JADE Swim, below.

