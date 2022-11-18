Blake Lively Was Absolutely Glowing In Her Red Carpet Dress

Blake Lively announced her fourth pregnancy back in September and since then, she has kept a relatively low profile away from the public eye. However, should there be a very special occasion that calls for her presence, she will show up. Such was the case when her husband Ryan Reynolds received an accolade at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards. Lively, in a floral dress, walked the red carpeted event with Reynolds as a sign of support. She also delivered a moving speech on stage to honor the actor at the ceremony, which certainly made the couple’s fans swoon.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the annual American Cinematheque Award, which Reynolds received on Nov. 17, “is presented [yearly] to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture.” The longtime actor has been busy in the last two years starring in Hollywood hits — his latest movie is a modern musical titled Spirited that also stars Will Ferrell — so the honor was well deserved.

For the meaningful night held at The Beverly Hilton, the couple coordinated in Ralph Lauren Collection ensembles. Lively graced the room in a metallic floral gown from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which featured allover sequins, a plunging V-neck silhouette, and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. She styled the dress with turquoise earrings, rings, and a stack of beaded chunky bracelets. Reynolds, meanwhile, looked dapper in a velvet suit and gray striped tie.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

The couple’s latest appearance together likely marks one of the last times fans will get to see Lively attend an award show before she gives birth around February or March 2023. (She and Reynolds already have three daughters together: James, Inez, and Betty.) The stunning Ralph Lauren look, too, served as a lasting reminder that Lively is always a stylish force on the red carpet.

If you love the actor’s metallic gown, you can shop her exact one ahead, plus similar floral options with sleeves. The festive shiny print is perfect for any holiday gathering you have on the docket.