K-pop girl group Blackpink officially kicked off their “Born Pink” world tour this month, starting with concerts in Seoul. In between their demanding rehearsal schedules and prepping for shows, however, the members still have time to participate in extraneous red carpet events. Lisa, for example, attended the Bvlgari Aurora Awards in a corset dress. Her appearance at the fête on Oct. 18 won’t come as a major surprise to those who follow the star — she is currently an ambassador for the luxury jewelry house. This coveted title is shared by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, too, who were both tapped to represent the brand in its latest campaigns. In fact, Hathaway and Lisa rubbed elbows at a Bvlgari party back in June.

This time around, though, it seems that Hathaway skipped out on the event in Seoul, leaving Lisa to stand solo in the spotlight. And oh, did she own it. For the important occasion, Lisa stunned in the aforementioned ivory stretch satin corset gown, which came from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. The bridal-inspired look hugged the dancer’s silhouette and featured a floor-sweeping skirt, which was lifted to show a peek of her Amina Muaddi platform pumps. Given the gown’s neutral hue, it served as the perfect blank backdrop to highlight Lisa’s gorgeous Bvlgari Serpenti necklace. The statement piece was decked out in diamonds, emeralds, and gold.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

For brides-to-be and gala frequenters, you may find yourself in love with Lisa’s corset dress. Luckily, her exact number is available to shop in stores across London, New York, and Los Angeles. But if you can’t make a trip to one of these cities to try the piece for yourself, you can shop a very similar Vivienne Westwood option from Mytheresa. Check out the alternative ahead, and peruse other structured white gowns from various retailers.

