Even after several huge style moments at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival last month, Anne Hathaway continues to bring her A-game. At a Bvlgari party in Paris on June 6, she shined bright in an all-yellow, two-piece look to match her elaborate canary diamond necklace. The affair was a celebration of the label’s newest high jewelry collection, Eden the Garden of Wonders, and Hathaway’s outfit for the Bvlgari event exuded those luxe vibes.

Hathaway posed with other attendees, including two other ambassadors for Bvlgari — actor Priyanka Chopra and Lalisa Manoban, also known as Lisa from Korean girl group Blackpink. Intentionally or not, Hathaway and Lisa matched in their yellow get-ups. The actor wore a floor-length shirtdress with matching drawstring shorts from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway and open-toe mules in cream. Though, the pièce de résistance was a chunky pendant necklace by the label. Meanwhile, Lisa had on a strapless cropped top and column skirt set from South Korean-based brand Pinkong — the perfect canvas for her emerald and diamond jewel set. Chopra didn’t get the yellow memo and alternatively donned a sparkly orange Rasario dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline to frame the Serpenti necklace wrapped around her neck. All three boasted levels of radiance befitting of their stations. Though, you might consider putting on a pair of sunglasses before looking at these photos straight on.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari

The event came just over a week after the debut of the brand’s campaign video for the collection, which starred Hathaway alongside Zendaya. However, Zendaya wasn’t in attendance on Monday — she may still be working on Challengers, her upcoming film that also caused her to miss the Met Gala last month. Nevertheless, her campaign co-star’s look makes the case for statement silhouettes in bright hues as a way to enhance bold jewels. See Hathaway’s Valentino topper (her shorts are, unfortunately, sold out), as well as some similar styles to shop, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.