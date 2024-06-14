Billie Eilish is no stranger to aesthetic intensity. She loves dyeing her hair dramatic shades, including bold pops of color through her roots, she’s known for tooth gems and silvery grills, and her carpet looks almost always incorporate some piercingly smoky eye makeup. Her formula is more than just one that really works — it’s become her visual calling card. It makes sense, then, that even for a major magazine shoot, she’d take her signature style and simply amplify it for added fun and flair. On her new cover of Interview magazine, Eilish’s blue eyeliner is delightfully bold, a thin, precise ring of neon pigment that makes her matching eye color appear practically neon. If you’re looking for a head-turning summer makeup move, you’ve just found it.

While most of the frames in Eilish’s Carin Backoff-shot spread — featured in the magazine alongside a wonderfully in-depth interview conducted by Lana Del Rey — are relatively low-key on the beauty front, leaning in to the star’s natural charm, the handful that feature more dramatic looks are all-time greats. The cobalt-blue eyeliner, applied by celebrated makeup artist Emily Cheng, is laser-precise, carefully concentrated on just Eilish’s upper and lower lash lines, with a hint of matching mascara to finish off the colorful effect.

It’s an incredibly editorial take on blue eye makeup in general, making the beloved ‘70s- and ‘80s-style trend feel so modern and even a bit edgy. The matching mascara is a trick rarely employed by the celebrity set, but it’s always a huge hit — just look at Princess Diana or Olivia Wilde.

The blue makeup isn’t the only standout makeup moment in the photoshoot, though. In other frames, Cheng gave Eilish a rich, reddish-brown lip liner look, topped with tons of nude-beige lip color. Not only does it make the “Birds Of A Feather” singer’s mouth look defined and pronounced, but it emphasizes the campy vampire fang she wears in several frames.

Summer is all about statement styles, so consider borrowing Eilish’s latest move and rimming your own eyes with an iris-matching liner shade. It’s instant intensity, guaranteed.