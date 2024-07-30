Even making it onto the Olympic roster requires a level of discipline, dedication, and sheer talent that most can’t wrap their heads around. It’s often the pinnacle of a lifetime in athletics, trading personal time for jam-packed training schedules and long practice hours. But ask any Olympian how they felt as they sailed down the Seine during that now-viral opening ceremony — the sacrifice was well worth it. Despite what serious business the competition is, though, many athletes have found innovative ways to express themselves, even in the midst of a match or meet. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, nails are more than just a fun way to complement a team uniform. These manicures are often the athletes’ way of making a silent statement, channeling their creativity, and letting the world know a little more about who they really are.

The concept of adorning nails with elaborate designs and intricate detailing isn’t anything new in the athletic world. Legendary track star Florence “FloJo” Joyner’s bold manicures were headline-making as she dashed across the finish line at at the 1984 Summer Olympics, a tradition carried on by so many top Black track and field stars in the following decades. It’s expanded beyond runners, too. Gymnasts are dressing up their hands with colorful polishes or extensions, and tennis pros are using racquet close-up shots as an opportunity to show off themed nail art.

The 2024 Olympics are still just getting started, and already, they’re host to some of the coolest manicures in recent memory.

Sha’Carri Richardson

ASHLEY LANDIS/AFP/Getty Images

Like the legends who came before her, you’ll rarely — if ever — catch Richardson competing without one of her stunningly detailed nail sets. She took it to a new level at the 2024 Opening Ceremony, though, with a patriotic, jewel-encrusted manicure that featured tons of red, white, and blue designs as well as a pair of gold nails — manifestation at its finest.

Suni Lee

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Lee and her beloved teammates took home the gold in group gymnastics on July 30 — a Team USA tradition, really — and did so with serious style. Amazingly, the always-inspiring Lee did her full routine with a set of KISS Salon X-Tend Nails in a short, soft almond shape.

Simone Biles

Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The legendary Biles went a similar route with her own competition nails, opting for a short, natural-looking French manicure in a traditional colorway. The soft pink beds and crispy white tips looked amazing flipping through the air, but it must be said — they look even better wrapped around her well-earned gold metal.

Sara Balzer

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

It’s not just the Americans who have fun with competition manicures, either. French fencer Balzer played homage to both the Games and her home country by adorning her nails in red, white, and blue polish, complete with a flag depiction on her thumbnails. Look closely at her ring fingers, too, and you’ll notice a tiny set of Olympic rings.

Jordan Chiles

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Nothing says an Olympic mani necessarily has to be Olympic-themed. USA gymnastics star Chiles geared up for gold with a very trendy look: crocodile nails. One hand features a sunny blue, and the only a cherry-red — the perfect tie-in to her uniform colors.

Danielle Collins

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Keeping things summery with her floral nail art, Team USA tennis pro Collins brought some seasonal fun to the court. Each of her nails is done up in a different design, but they all seem to follow a red, white, and blue color scheme.

Noah Lyles

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There’s no doubting Lyles’ legend status — he’s literally the fastest American of all time. To celebrate his massive accomplishment, the Olympian did some press and attended the Opening Ceremony with a special message written across his nails: I-C-O-N.