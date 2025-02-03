There are some awards shows at which celebrities tend to play it safe with their looks. But when it comes to the Grammys, the biggest stars in music always feel free to let loose and experiment with wardrobe, hair, makeup, and even manicures. The more casual, creative vibe of music’s biggest night is likely what lends itself to this and it explains why it tends to be a time of major transformations. Such was the case with Billie Eilish, who stepped onto the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet with a micro bob that at first glance looked dramatically different than the long layers she was sporting at her last public sighting just days ago — but was it actually?

The “Birds of a Feather” singer, who is nominated for a whopping seven awards this year, touched down at LA’s Crypto.com Arena decked out in a black Prada jacket and pants with a matching nautical cap and oval-shaped sunglasses. Despite her effortlessly cool ensemble, fans couldn’t take their eyes off Eilish’s seemingly freshly-chopped hair, a blunt bob that curved slightly around her jaw. But upon seeing a back and side view, it appears to be just a clever illusion. Compared to the jellyfish cut the Grammy winner recently donned at Thursday’s FireAid Los Angeles Benefit Concert — bob length in front, longer in the back — a simple twist and tuck of the back section gave her an instant transformation.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft singer, who has tried out every hairstyle from silver braids to neon roots completed her red carpet beauty look with minimal makeup that included her signature eye makeup look and the highly on-trend naked manicure, with neat, short, polish-free nails. However, it was her faux bob that had everyone buzzing.

The faux style is a perfect match for Eilish because it suits her often androgynous aesthetic. Perhaps that’s why it instantly became one of the 2025 Grammys’ most memorable beauty moments, along with Chappell Roan’s 1920s-inspired skinny brows and colorful shadow, Kacey Musgraves’ waist-length hair, and Sabrina Carpenter’s retro updo. With this one-night-only style, she joins stars like Lily Collins, Kendall Jenner, Ayo Edebiri, and other A-listers who made micro bobs last year’s biggest hair trend. And based on the fact that Eilish has now cosigned such super-short cuts (whether real or faux), it seems inevitable that you’ll be seeing a lot more in 2025, too.