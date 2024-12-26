Billie Eilish may be a musical prodigy, but when it comes to makeup, she’s just like the rest of us. What exactly does that mean? While the “Birds of a Feather” singer certainly has access to the most luxe beauty brands around, she sticks to a few tried-and-true drugstore favorites when creating her signature look. Over the weekend, the Record of the Year nominee took to TikTok to share the details of her pre-show glam routine — from hair to skin care to a full face of makeup — and it was filled with a few cult faves as well as some indie up-and-comers. And for her trademark eyeliner, she turns to an under $10 staple to last through a 95-minute set. As if that wasn’t accessible enough, her go-to technique is also so easy to master.

Eilish, who is currently on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” world tour, begins her backstage beauty routine by cleaning with Biba de Sousa micellar water, then hydrating with a daily moisturizer by the same brand. From there it’s right into her signature tightlined look. This technique involves applying eyeliner along the waterline, and the singer starts by using a Q-tip to remove any excess moisture so the liner stays put.

Using Maybelline Tattoo Studio Automatic Gel Pencil in Espressotini, Eilish draws along both her upper and lower lash lines, creating a baby wing directly outward (not upward, like a lot of classic cat eyes). For extra staying power and a slightly smudged effect, she then uses a straight-edged brush to apply Mario’s Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals in the shade MN10 (an “intense cool brown”). After this step, she grabs a clean Q-tip dipped in the same micellar water and crisps up the wing, then extends her inner corner with the same technique.

In addition to the Maybelline liner, Eilish counts on a few other makeup must-haves you may already have in your bag. For example, she spot conceals using Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer and sets with Laura Mercier Ultra Blur Translucent Setting Powder. To get her brushed-up brows, she uses Got 2b's Glued Brow & Edge Gel for lift and hold and adds faux freckles with Revlon ColorStay Semi-Permanent Brow Ink.

But clearly Eilish is also a lover of trending makeup brands and viral beauty products, because her pre-show glam also includes Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Burst and Merit’s Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade and Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara. And to create her naturally contoured lip look that lasts all night long, she turns to Sacheu Beauty Stay-N Lip Liner plus Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil in “Work of Art” before hitting the stage.

Eilish wraps up the video by showing her post-show self, complete with makeup that’s barely budged. So if her simple liner technique manages to last through singing, dancing, and sweating as a stadium full of fans watches on, it’s probably worth trying for your next night out.