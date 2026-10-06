To say that Billie Eilish isn’t afraid to switch things up with her hair would be an understatement. Over the years, the pop star has experimented with some bold styles; think the neon-green roots with jet-black lengths era or the steely platinum of her early career. Indeed, Eilish is such a follicular adventurer that, in a way, it feels like more of a statement when she opts for traditional cuts and hues. (Remember how shocked we all were when she unveiled her Happier Than Ever platinum?) And her latest look — a layered, copper bronde bob — definitely falls under that umbrella.

In an Instagram photo dump shared on Oct. 5, the “Birds of a Feather” singer shared a mirror selfie featuring her new hairstyle: A layered cut hitting between the shoulder and chin, directed to the side with bouncy volume. One of the most striking elements of the fresh look was the color: A shade that struck the perfect balance between blonde, brown, and red.

Multidimensional, red-tinged hair hues are very of the moment. Hairstylist Sierra Adam told TZR earlier this year that copper bronde — “a dimensional bronde with soft copper, caramel, and golden tones” not unlike Eilish’s new color — would be among fall’s top tones. “It’s warm without feeling overly red or orange,” and an ideal way to take a summer blonde into autumn, she added.

Eilish’s new look is a significant departure from her most recent high-profile hair color change: Back in August, she was spotted filming The Bell Jar, her feature film debut, with glossy chestnut locks in a period-appropriate style.