(Celebrity)

Billie Eilish Just Unveiled Her New Bronde Bob & It Might Be The Perfect Fall Look

Coppery & cozy.

by Eden Stuart
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Billie Eilish With Long Dark Hair

To say that Billie Eilish isn’t afraid to switch things up with her hair would be an understatement. Over the years, the pop star has experimented with some bold styles; think the neon-green roots with jet-black lengths era or the steely platinum of her early career. Indeed, Eilish is such a follicular adventurer that, in a way, it feels like more of a statement when she opts for traditional cuts and hues. (Remember how shocked we all were when she unveiled her Happier Than Ever platinum?) And her latest look — a layered, copper bronde bob — definitely falls under that umbrella.

In an Instagram photo dump shared on Oct. 5, the “Birds of a Feather” singer shared a mirror selfie featuring her new hairstyle: A layered cut hitting between the shoulder and chin, directed to the side with bouncy volume. One of the most striking elements of the fresh look was the color: A shade that struck the perfect balance between blonde, brown, and red.

Multidimensional, red-tinged hair hues are very of the moment. Hairstylist Sierra Adam told TZR earlier this year that copper bronde — “a dimensional bronde with soft copper, caramel, and golden tones” not unlike Eilish’s new color — would be among fall’s top tones. “It’s warm without feeling overly red or orange,” and an ideal way to take a summer blonde into autumn, she added.

Eilish’s new look is a significant departure from her most recent high-profile hair color change: Back in August, she was spotted filming The Bell Jar, her feature film debut, with glossy chestnut locks in a period-appropriate style.