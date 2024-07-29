If you tuned into the initial coverage of the Paris Olympics this weekend, you likely caught one of the weekend’s buzziest moments. Minutes after Celine Dion closed out the opening ceremony with a tearjerking performance under the Eiffel Tower, the stream went to commercial. However, it wasn’t any normal advertisement. Team USA’s introduction video was the most jaw-dropping it’s ever been, thanks to the A-list announcer: Beyoncé. Decked out in head-to-toe patriotic pieces (including an on-brand cowboy hat), Beyoncé, and Team USA’s most notable athletes danced along to her chart-topping song “Ya Ya” as they all shared their excitement for the games.

On July 26, as the larger-than-life crowds departed from the opening ceremony, at-home watchers were in for a treat. As the catchy intro of the hit Cowboy Carter tune played, Beyoncé strutted up to the camera — in slow motion, of course. Given her new cowboy-cool era, she opted for a slew of Americana staples. It started with a Simone Biles-inspired leotard with “USA” embroidered on the front, with the American flag along the waistband. From there, the fashion muse had a voluminous red, white, and blue cape from Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2023, complete with an elongated train. She leaned into the games’ spirit even further as the back of her cape was embroidered with the five Olympic rings. Overtop her now-signature platinum blonde hair, Beyoncé accessorized with her most blinged-out cowboy hat yet — it was completely covered in red, white, and blue rhinestones. To no surprise, the multi-hyphenate’s choice of footwear was equally statement-making. She chose hand-painted, crystal-embellished cowboy boots from A-Morir, a luxury eyewear and accessories label based in New York.

Even though Beyoncé isn’t in Paris with the Olympics A-list attendees — she’s in the Hamptons with Jay-Z — Beyoncé cheered on her country with another patriotic co-ord. The next day, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer put her own spin on Team USA’s closing ceremony attire with an oversized moto jacket and a matching baseball cap. Both were from Ralph Lauren, the team’s official outfitter of the Olympics. Bey remixed the athlete-worn uniform by pairing a cropped wrap-around T-shirt from Jacquemus with a matching white pleated mini skirt. Chunky peep-toe mules from The Attico and Jacquemus’ denim shoulder bag rounded out her Olympics-approved ‘fit.

Unfortunately, Beyoncé’s commercial-ready leotard isn’t available for purchase (unless you have her stylist on speed dial, that is). However, you can channel her latest look with the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of her exact pieces are still online — for now.