Something shifted when Beyoncé popped up at her Renaissance World Tour film premiere with silvery platinum hair falling down to her waist. She’s always been a once-in-a-lifetime beauty and an even rarer talent, but this next phase Beyoncé’s seems to have entered can only be described as otherworldly. She appears to be enjoying it, too, sharing more personal photos with fans in the past few weeks than she usually does over several months. In her latest carousel posted to Instagram, there’s about her winter-friendly look to take in and admire — Beyoncé’s nude-pink nails in particular.

Before a deep-dive examination of her incredible new manicure, it’s critical to set the scene. Bey and Jay-Z are having what looks like a very luxe pre-holiday dinner, complete with eye-wateringly expensive bottles of wine and an incredibly chic outfit that reimagines winter whites as a shimmery, champagne color palette instead. In one close-up shot, she’s gripping the hips of her pale beige sequin-covered Prada hot pants, showing off that long, sharp, almond-shaped manicure in the process. It’s a brilliant blend of shades, combining nudes and pinks with an especially glossy finish that plays off the shine of her shorts — and her cozy-glam outfit overall.

The color is a big piece of the equation, of course — not only is it perfectly neutral and neither especially deep nor light and bright — but so is the elegant, refined shape and daring length. In fact, they border on the celeb-popular “stiletto nail” shape that combines the tapered style of almond manicures with a sharper tip for a more dramatic look. Beyoncé’s long been a fan of both, toggling back and forth between the two in her everyday life as well as for professional commitments like photoshoots and on-stage performances.

Despite many experts speculating almond and stiletto nails might experience waning popularity in 2024 — they predict square shapes and natural lengths to rule in particular — Beyoncé’s all-powerful influence could be just the thing to turn the tide. Nearly 30 years into her career and she only gets more relevant and beloved with every new album release. If Queen Bey says it’s all about almond nails, then so it shall be.