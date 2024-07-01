While the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and the Grammy Awards all came and went, it’s time for the unofficial second segment of award season, which started with the 2024 Tony Awards on June 16. Over the next few months, the ESPY Awards, the Kids Choice Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on TV, so be sure to mark your calendars. Most recently, on June 30, the most notable Black actors, musicians, athletes, and more arrived at the 2024 BET Awards in L.A. to honor this year’s achievements in entertainment. Before Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, and more took the stage to perform their chart-topping hits, the celebrity attendees posed on the blue carpet in glamorous designer gowns galore.

As she prepped to host the BET Awards for the third time, Taraji P. Henson started the red carpet circuit on a high note: in custom Balmain and loads of Tiffany & Co. bling. Then there was BET newcomer, Tyla, who took home the trophy for Best New Artist. She solidified her burgeoning fashion muse status in an archival cutout-heavy gown from Versace Fall/Winter 2004. In a surprise to fans, both Halle and Chlöe Bailey were in attendance at the Peacock Theater. The uber-talented sisters subtly coordinated in halter-neck black numbers — Halle wore a backless Avellano dress while Chlöe chose a sequin floor-length look from Mônot.

If you missed the star-studded soirée on Sunday evening, don’t worry, TZR has you covered. Keep scrolling for all the best celebrity moments from the 2024 BET Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Henson’s body-hugging Balmain gown featured cascading rows of hair-like strands connected by oversized gold chain links. There was also a black bustier that peeked out from the top of the bodice. In true Henson form, her final ‘fit wasn’t lacking in any shine as she accessorized with a matching chain choker and bracelet, and micro-mini hoop earrings all from Tiffany & Co.

Halle Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Bailey sisters didn’t walk the carpet together. However, The Little Mermaid star delivered an enviable ensemble all by herself. Her leather halter-neck gown was courtesy of French fashion designer Avellano, and included a striking open back.

Victoria Monét

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Before becoming a two-time BET Award winner, Monét gave photographers a close-up of her leather strapless gown in a dark blue shade. The “On My Mama” singer’s first outfit of the night was embellished with lots of safety pins while her edgy train flowed behind her.

Chlöe Bailey

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

Bailey matched her sister’s sartorial energy in sequins from head-to-toe. Her Mônot dress was secured with a halter-neck strap while her bodice had a keyhole cutout.

Keke Palmer

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer and the three other members of Divagurl gave off major ‘90s girl group energy in four similar denim outfits. Palmer, for one, shimmered in an ombré silver and blue mini dress covered in rhinestones.

Tyla

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Following in the footsteps of archival experts Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Tyla confirmed herself as one to watch on the fashion front. The “Water” singer stunned in a black Versace Fall/Winter 2004 gown, complete with double chest cutouts, a thigh-high slit, and an animal print underskirt. And that’s not all — she was dripping in $230,000 worth of Jared Atelier natural diamonds.

Ice Spice

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Tyla wasn’t the only A-lister to source a luxurious gown from the Versace Fall/Winter 2004 collection. Ice Spice selected a ruffled coral piece which, similarly to Tyla, had deep cutouts on the bodice.

Andra Day

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Rise Up” singer made headlines in a rhinestone midi dress from Abodi. Her long-sleeve number featured a semi-sheer grid throughout the entire design.

Tinashe

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

Just three months after her song “Nasty” went viral online, Tinashe attended the BET Awards in a custom distressed gown from Turkmenistan designer Guvanch Agajumayev. And a moment for her Femme sandals which laced up above her thigh.

Flo Milli

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The “Never Lose Me” rapper went an ultra-sultry route for the latest award presentation. She chose a black mini dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s collaboration with Shayne Oliver. The lace stretched from her mock turtleneck down to the skirt’s elongated addition.

Tanner Adell

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment

The country singer who collaborated with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter gave off major bridal vibes in a lace drop-waist high-low dress from Bach Mai. She paired her voluminous off-the-shoulder gown with a matching cowboy hat.

Coco Jones

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

The Disney Channel looked especially summer-ready in a semi-sheer green gown from Retrofête. The best part about her latest look? Her exact dress is still available to shop online.

Tia Mowry

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Mowry was a vision in a black floor-length dress from Akris which was covered in 3D floral motifs.

Blac Chyna

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blac Chyna channeled the viral wet look in a sculptural white gown. Her heightened shoulder add-ons and the lengthened train made the overall ensemble feel so elevated.