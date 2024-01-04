It’s almost here. In just three short days, stars will trickle into the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the 81st Annual Golden Globes, which celebrates the latest in film and television. While you predict who will bring home the big wins this year (America Ferrera! Greta Lee!), why not reminisce on past ceremonies? More specifically, we’re taking a walk down memory lane that highlights the best Golden Globes fashion moments of all time. Hollywood’s most talented actors have gathered for the annual award show since 1944, and over the years, the world has witnessed a slew of remarkable outfits — and you’ll quickly see why many are still talked about today.

Though you’re probably up-to-date on some of the more recent Golden Globes looks (see Kerry Washington’s sultry Altuzarra look circa 2019), how about moments from the 20th-century? In 1962, for instance, the one and only Marilyn Monroe attended the event, where she won the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite Female, in a black sequin Norman Norell number and her signature blonde locks. A decade later, in 1973, Cher turned heads in a fur jacket, midriff-revealing printed top, and coordinating trousers. And these are just the tip of the iceberg.

Ahead of Sunday night, TZR found the best Golden Globes fashion moments to date — all of which will surely still be referenced, say, 20 years from now.

Marilyn Monroe, 1962

Monroe never missed the sartorial mark, as you can see by her Golden Globes gown in ‘62.

Cher, 1973

Cher’s fur coat and floral set mash-up = outfit perfection.

Elizabeth Taylor, 1985

Remembered as one of the world’s biggest style icons, Taylor attended the awards in a black gown complete with sequin floral details.

Audrey Hepburn, 1990

The late actor looked so elegant in a satin gown with strong shoulders for the awards in ‘90.

Julia Roberts, 1991

If anyone can rock a pinstriped suit on the red carpet, it’s Julia Roberts. The actor arrived at the event in ‘91 wearing a workwear-inspired look.

Angela Bassett, 1994

From the slinky dress to suede shawl, everything about Bassett’s all-black look is next-level chic.

Jennifer Lopez, 1998

Since entering the spotlight in the late ‘90s, J.Lo has had countless buzzed-about red carpet looks, and this cutout color-block gown is definitely one of them.

Angelina Jolie, 1999

Mesmerizing is perhaps the best word to describe Jolie’s Randolph Duke sequin number.

Hilary Swank, 2000

Swank’s dazzling black gown, which was see-through from the waist down, is naked dressing done right.

Kate Hudson, 2002

For the ceremony in ‘02, Hudson donned a jaw-dropping gold Versace gown with a dramatic V-neck silhouette.

Halle Berry, 2003

The X-Men actor’s Reem Acra baby blue gown and matching shawl was the definition of dreamy.

Beyoncé, 2007

If you needed further proof of Beyoncé’s sartorial prowess, look no further. Her shimmering gold Elie Saab gown in ‘07 was a show-stopper.

Nicole Kidman, 2010

The Expats star’s bow-adorned satin Nina Ricci number from ‘10 is very on-trend today.

Lucy Liu, 2013

In a sea of sparkly dresses, Liu’s Carolina Herrera floral ballgown was a breath of fresh air.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

All eyes were on the Black Panther actor’s off-the-shoulder caped Ralph Lauren look.

Amal Clooney, 2015

Clooney’s red carpet debut was at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. She brought her fashion A-game for the special occasion, hitting the red carpet in a black Dior dress and long white gloves.

Brie Larson, 2016

Larson looked like a vision in this glittery gold Calvin Klein number.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018

At the event in 2018, Ross, a bona fide style muse, arrived in a chic black Marc Jacobs gown and head wrap.

Lady Gaga, 2019

Lady Gaga is no stranger to a history-making red carpet moment — see her various Met Gala moments. In 2019, she outdid herself with a periwinkle number courtesy of Valentino Couture.

Kerry Washington, 2020

Even if you didn’t tune into the show in 2020, you likely scrolled past Washington’s sexy Altuzarra blazer and skirt duo on social media, considering everyone was talking about it.

Cynthia Erivo, 2021

Erivo loves to have fun with fashion, as illustrated by her neon green Valentino Haute Couture dress.

Michelle Yeoh, 2023

One celeb who made waves at the awards last year? Yeoh, who stunned in a strapless embellished gown from Armani Privé’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.