Unlike other galas or events that have transformed into sartorial extravaganzas over time, the Golden Globe Awards night has always asserted itself as an evening for beauty fans. From Marilyn Monroe's stunning cat-eye in 1962 to more recent beauty icons — like Dakota Johnson, Janelle Monae, and Beyoncé — the Golden Globes might be an award show on the surface. But for those watching at home, it looks like the perfect excuse to pull out all the stops, if the best Golden Globes beauty moments are any indicator.

Looking back, you can also see instances where a certain look might've had a hand in transforming the beauty industry entirely. Take Beyoncé's Golden Globes beauty look from 2007: You could practically hear the impact that her scintillating skin, nude lip gloss, and long, honey-blonde hair had on mid-2000s style. All three product categories might've been trending before the award show, but after Beyoncé got on board, body oil and a glossy lip were just as standard in a going-out routine as a swipe of mascara.

It goes to show just how important the show is, too. Below, some of TZR's all-time favorite makeup, hair, and all-around beauty moments from the Golden Globes.

Marilyn Monroe at the 1962 Golden Globes

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe's signature beauty look from the '60s is still on trend, though no one needs to tell you that. The cat-eye, arched brows, and opaque lipstick are just so good.

Brooke Shields at the 1985 Golden Globes

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

If you've had bold brows in the last 40(!) years, you've probably been equated to Brooke Shields. This look from 1985 — when she was around 20 — helped cement her as a beauty icon.

Oprah Winfrey at the 1986 Golden Globes

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

All the hallmarks of '80s style are present in this glam Oprah look, from the sheeny plum lipstick to the high hair.

Whoopi Goldberg at the 1991 Golden Globes

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A dark lip and long, glossy braids were a stunning combination on Whoopi Goldberg, and an early sign of future '90s beauty trends.

Julia Roberts at the 1991 Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Another '90s trend to get on board with now: a lived-in, raked-back 'do. Better yet, Julia Roberts' simple makeup accents her brown eyes to a T.

Angelina Jolie at the 1998 Golden Globes

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The short hair! The gray eyeshadow! The tattoo! Angelina Jolie stepped onto the red carpet in 1998 in this look, and forever changed the definition of "cool girl."

Halle Berry at the 2000 Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

And speaking of short hair. Few pixie cuts throughout history have had more of an impact than Halle Berry's.

Vivica A. Fox at the 2002 Golden Globes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Vivica A. Fox's perfectly loose curls at the 2002 Golden Globes should be anyone's starting point when looking back on the 2000s wet-hair trend.

Cate Blanchett at the 2005 Golden Globes

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

From the cherubic blush to the clean eyeshadow to the dreamy lashes, this 2005 Cate Blanchett look is worthy of recreating more than 15 years later.

Beyoncé at the 2007 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rich, warm blonde has always been a Beyoncé favorite, and this bronde shade from 2007 is still on trend to this day.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Golden Globes

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's classic red lip and cat-eye harken back to Old Hollywood glamour. The shiny lid is an extra touch.

Dakota Johnson at the 2015 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson secured breakout star status in 2015 with the Fifty Shades series, bringing curtain bangs into the mainstream. Another perk? This petal-soft matte plum lipstick.

Janelle Monae at the 2017 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Books could be written about Janelle Monae's hairstyles, including this pearl-dotted beehive-style updo.

Lucy Boynton at the 2020 Golden Globes

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton boldly goes where few beauty fans have gone before, and this futuristic silver eyeliner stunned editors and fans alike.