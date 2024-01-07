Apologies to those other high-profile events, but there’s just something about this night that feels distinct. Now in its 81st year, the Golden Globe Awards is one of the few award shows to celebrate the very best in film and television. As such, it always attracts of the industry’s top talent — and they come prepared with some of the coolest hair, makeup, and manicures of the entire red carpet season. Just underway, the 2024 Golden Globes best beauty looks are already setting the bar impossibly high for the new year, a veritable parade of trends imaginative enough to inspire everyone watching at home.

Leave it to early arrivals like Quinta Brunson and Gillian Anderson to bust out the best of winter glamour in snowy whites, touches of sparkle, and especially shiny, flowing hairstyles. Meanwhile, stars including Julia Garner, Amanda Seyfried, and Selena Gomez prove the power of pops of color — and shimmer — with light-reflecting highlighter bouncing off beaded gowns and outfit-matching eyeshadows in varying degrees of opacity.

Ahead, explore TZR’s curated list of the very best hair, makeup, skin, and nail moments of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Consider it your springboard into the new year’s top trends.

Taylor Swift

In her snake-green gown (hmmm) and long bangs, Swift makes a stunning return to the Golden Globes — note the gleaming hoops in her recently-pierced upper ear.

Emma Stone

Stone’s new haircut looks even better at the Golden Globes than it did earlier this week — and that’s saying something. Using the soon-to-launch RÔZ Root Lift Spray, stylist Mara Roszak added body to the sleek flipped-out style. Her dark red nails helps injects some dark glamour to her sparkling look. And Stone debuted not one, but two new beauty launches on the red carpet. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used a confidential, soon-to-come shade of Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick.

Greta Gerwig

She’s creative, cerebral, and incredibly chic — it’s kind of Gerwig’s year, isn’t it? Accordingly, she went for a bold, side-swept bang moment, with bright, rosy cheeks and a luminous complexion courtesy of Le Domaine skin care products and makeup artist Molly R. Stern’s careful touch.

Lily Gladstone

Created by celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena using Better Not Younger hair care products, you’ll notice something different about Gladstone’s bun every time you look at it. There’s the tendril delicately draping her face, the high, ballerina-style positioning, and the crisscrossed braids enveloping the whole thing. Meanwhile, makeup artist Nick Barose focused on adding “pops of pink” to Gladstone’s complexion using Chanel products, including the CHANEL 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Imaginaire and CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Rose Framboise.

Billie Eilish

An even edgier take on her usual envelope-pushing hairstyles, it’s impossible not to love Eilish’s neon red-and-black spiked bun.

Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan takes the bow trend to new heights — or lengths, as the case may be — with this enchanting scarlet ribbon that falls nearly to her elbows. For an ultra-sleek finish, hairstylist Danielle Priano turned to SexyHair products, including the Polished Up Pomade. Makeup artist Lisa Aharon turned to the star’s dress and hair ribbon for inspo, painting her lips starlet red. The exact shade? Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso.

Reese Witherspoon

Half-up but fully cool thanks to the effortless undone texture by Lona Maria Vigi using KERASILK, red carpet veteran Witherspoon proves her event style only gets better year after year. Her makeup also solidifies this fact, consisting of soft pink tones crafted by Kelsey Deenihan and Westman Atelier products.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s look is so classically her and throughly on-trend at the exact same time. Her big, voluminous barrel curls by her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton are a brilliant nod to her billowing rosette sleeves. Ahead of J.Lo’s Golden Globes glam session, Appleton stocked his kit with Color Wow products plus Tangle Teezer and SHARK tools.

Natalie Portman

Portman’s eye makeup might say indie-sleeze sultry, but her watercolor blush and demure ballerina bun are two of her go-to favorites.

America Ferrera

Adorably ‘90s with her flipped-out bun and choker necklace, Ferrera made legions of Barbie fans everywhere proud with her incredible sense of beauty style. To execute the nostalgic style, hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea prepped her strands with the volume-boosting Briogeo Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Blow Dry Spray, then, once dry, used the Dyson Corrale hair straightener to create the tousled texture.

Greta Lee

Elegant and sophisticated, Lee’s softly-curled bun would look at home on any red carpet. Paired with her luminous, minimalist makeup by Naoko Scintu and Sisley-Paris, she’s a Golden Globes standout.

Amanda Seyfried

Was Seyfried inspired by that “dark fairycore” TikTok trend, too? Her sultry, smudged-out purple eyeshadow fit the bill — and match her gown’s bow, too.

Meryl Streep

A flowing ponytail is always a perfect red carpet choice, as evidenced by Streep. The swooping bang — infused with tons of volume — is a killer finishing touch.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston picked the ideal moment to unveil her most transformative cut in years. Shearing several inches of hair to create a mid-length cut, it’s more than a little reminiscent of The Rachel.

Ayo Edebiri

Debuting the best flipped-out bob by Miles Jeffries and Maui Moisture products, Edebiri just proves why she’s one of the most beloved rising beauty stars of her generation. The Bear star’s makeup is equally noteworthy. Artist Dana Delaney created a subtle vintage-inspired cat-flick liner using Benefit’s BADgal BANG 24 Hour Eye Pencil and Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara.

Florence Pugh

Trust Pugh to keep is punky-glam at the Golden Globes, with her platinum hair pulled forward into an elegant take on the fauxhawk. Her stylist Adir Abergel sculpted the edgy style with a whole lot of of Virtue Labs 6-In-1 Styling Paste. Sharp yet subtle liquid eyeliner completes the daring look.

Angela Bassett

It doesn’t get much more classically glamorous than Bassett — at virtually every red carpet she attends — but this Globes appearance is next-level. With her deep side-parted curls and ruby lips, she’s an all-time classic.

Margot Robbie

Hi, Golden Globes Barbie! Robbie did her legendary character proud with the doll’s signature blowout and soft pink lipgloss. For those interested in living out their Barbie dreams, makeup artist Pati Dubroff layered Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Beige and CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm in Light on Robbie’s lips.

Cailee Spaeny

The micro-bob is here for 2024, and Spaeny is leading the charge with this style created by Kiley Fitzgerald using Kristin Ess products. Hitting right at her chin with delicately flipped bangs, she’s the perfect retro homage. Ahead of the red carpet, the Priscilla star visited celebrity facialist, Joanna Czech, for a treatment featuring the Lyma laser. Meanwhile, makeup artist Loren Canby enhanced her glow with L’Oréal Paris products.

Natasha Lyonne

Some of the best bangs of the evening belong to Lyonne. The sultry, curly texture sets off her signature fiery shade of bright red. Along with her tousled updo, Lyonne also channeled Brigitte Bardot with her makeup look by James Kaliardos. He topped off her sharp winged liner with Lashify lash extensions.

Selena Gomez

Subtly channeling balletcore with her sleek, pulled-up topknot, Gomez’s entire Globes look feels like a glamorous, elaborate take on an on-stage costume. She even has a tiny hint of deep red eyeshadow for added romance. Naturally, the star’s makeup artist Melissa Murdick, was stocked with Rare Beauty products to achieve the look.

Hunter Schafer

Petal-pink perfection — would you expect anything less from Schafer? She’s always ethereal and experimental on the red carpet, but her cotton candy-colored cheeks are just downright pretty.

Elizabeth Banks

How can the wet look ever go out of style when it looks this good, especially on Banks? The casual nature of her sultry, effortless hair complements her more elaborate beaded gown.

Helen Mirren

Sleek and stunning in her side-parted bun, Mirren’s Globes look is full of tiny but brilliant touches — note how perfectly her almond-shaped nails match her gown’s trim. Her makeup is also a lesson in coordination. Jo Strettell pulled purple shades of L’Oréal Paris eyeshadow to create a soft smoky eye.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Merging Old Hollywood glamour with throughly modern touches, Randolph set the red carpet alight the moment she arrived. The vinyl-finish red lips and jewel-encrusted nails are especially luxe.

Hailee Steinfeld

The first “Bardot bun” spotting of the award season, and it’s a perfect introduction to the trend. Steinfeld let her sultry updo shine by keeping her makeup light, pink-toned, and delicate.

Gillian Anderson

With her brushed-back blonde blowout and hyper-luminous skin, Anderson looks angelic in her white gown and matching diamonds.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson’s shimmer-focused beauty look by makeup artist Kasha Lassien and manicurist Temeka Jackson is winter glamour done right. To play off her oyster-gray gown, her glossy nude KISS nails and deep pewter Danessa Myricks eyeshadow absolutely shine.

Rosamund Pike

Pike turned her skiing accident into a Saltburn-coded fashion moment. While her “smashed up face” ended up healing in time for the Golden Globes, she fell in love with the coordinating black lace veil she planned to wear with her Dior Haute Couture dress – so she still put it on. Underneath the accessory, you can see glimpses of the soft pink-toned makeup Melanie Inglessis created using Dior products. The neutral rose lipstick (Rouge Dior in 100 Nude Look) is particularly stunning.

Julia Garner

Opting for icy touches through Garner’s hair and makeup — that cool-toned platinum alone! — but the best is the pop of silvery shimmer right in the inner corners of her eyes.