First there was Margot Robbie, and now another stylish star is proving that strawberry blonde is the hottest hair hue for the season. On Monday, June 11, Elle Fanning was seen sporting a significantly warmer shade while on the set of A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic in which she plays the love interest of the iconic folk rock singer, portrayed in the film by Timothée Chalamet. While shooting scenes with her aforementioned co-star, Fanning’s rose gold hair was on full display. It seems to be only a temporary change for the upcoming movie (her character Sylvie Russo is rumored to be inspired by Dylan's ex Suze Rotolo, who had a similar hair color), but we have a feeling this will only make strawberry blonde a more in-demand request for colorists this summer.

Fanning, who has dabbled with pink hair in the past (she had stints with the trending shade in 2016 and 2020) has mostly stuck to her signature bright blonde color, so it’s a dramatic change to see her in such a rich, copper-y hue. In cast, complete with her 1960s costuming, she’s practically unrecognizable. But even in this setting, it’s clear why strawberry blonde would be so desirable. The hair color warms up her complexion, and because red and green are complementary colors (based on the color wheel), it also makes her eyes pop.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And while Fanning’s temporary tint is a classic example of strawberry blonde, there are actually a few different variations to consider — all based on your preferences and how big of a commitment you want to make. For example, “strawberry beige” is having a moment on TikTok, and it’s a great option for those who don’t want to go too copper-y. Rather, this beige blonde base is just peppered with a some strawberry strands for some warmth and dimension. For a color that’s a little closer to brunette than Fanning’s, ask for dark honey instead. For a cooler option, dusty rose will give you a more muted, pink-y tone. For the truest strawberry blonde, just show your colorist this image of the trendsetting actor — it’s pretty much perfect.