The best celebrity swimsuit moments of summer 2025 will have you opening a new browser tab and searching for your next getaway asap. Leave it to stars like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Lori Harvey to prove that stepping out in a bikini is no less of an opportunity to make a fashion statement than their highly-paparazzi’d coffee runs or nights out.

When your Instagram swimwear selfie has the potential to amass over four million likes — here’s looking at you, Kylie Jenner — not just any one-piece or triangle top and sarong will do. From unexpected accessories and coverups to backdrops featuring the world’s most picturesque settings, these uploads are thought-out mini photo shoots in their own right.

While some of these celebrity-adored tropical destinations and private islands may not be in your future, thankfully, you can at least take a leaf out of their book and channel luxury getaway vibes in their swimwear of choice, from brands like Eres, SAME, Calzedonia, Tropic of C, SKIMS, and Primark.

Read on to see the posts that are heating up social media this summer.

Sofia Richie Grainge

When you’re a tastemaker whose every fashion move and beauty statement generates traction, you know your ‘bob reveal’ will make headlines. To showcase her fresh chop, Richie Grainge opted for a chic coastal flex while wearing the Ecailles Triangle Bra and Nautile Classic Briefs from Eres in the South of France.

Kim Kardashian

Proving she’s her own muse, Kimmy K was front and center — and blonde! — to announce her game-changing brand SKIMS was to collaborate on a swim and resortwear capsule with Roberto Cavalli.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

RHW gave traditional Burberry tartan the thumbs up this summer, taking it for a test drive in Antibes. The supermodel also starred in seasonal imagery for the brand, no doubt sending sales of checkered bikinis soaring.

Irina Shayk

While it may be unlikely that inflatable padded swimwear is about to take off en masse, Irina Shayk never shies away from a high fashion moment. The Russian runway regular gave buzzy designer Duran Lantink — recently announced as incoming creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier — the supermodel seal of approval à la plage.

Dua Lipa

She works hard, and she vacations hard. The queen of turning on the OOO response is always one to watch for a seaside serve. This lace-up deconstructed sports jersey worn over her swimmers as a coverup was no different.

Hailey Bieber

There’s just something about a cowboy hat at the beach. Just ask Hailey Bieber, whose bolero and black rancher garnered over 2.6 million likes.

@HaileyBieber

Tyla

‘Popiano’ princess Tyla showed her patriotic side in a yellow bikini and striped bucket hat that seemed to reference the South African flag.

Rita Ora

Chart-topper Ora collaborated with global high street brand Primark on a festival-themed and bohemian-leaning summer range, filled with on-trend beaded bikinis and crochet coverups. Naturally, she fronted the transportive campaign in Ibiza too.

Lori Harvey

Wine not? Harvey — notably a swimwear designer herself — has us dreaming of bikini days on a yacht with a chilled glass of Sauvignon within reach.

Paloma Elsesser

Night swim, anyone? Model Elsesser gave a lesson in posing up a storm after dark.

Kylie Jenner

The cut-out swimwear trend isn’t going anywhere, just ask Kylie Jenner, who wowed in this daring embellished one on vacation with sister Kendall.

@KylieJenner

Elizabeth Hurley

English actor and model (and Miley Cyrus’ potential future step mom) Hurley has been designing swimwear for twenty years. On Instagram, the 60-year-old proved she’s her own best campaign star.

Joan Smalls

One of the hautest swimwear collaborations of the year? Tropic of C by Candice Swanepoel teamed up with Victoria’s Secret Swim — and Swanepoel called up her friend and fellow former Angel, Joan Smalls, to help share the news.

Bella Hadid

Hadid followed in the footsteps of her sister Gigi when she teamed up with their childhood friend Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, for a co-designed collection. Unsurprisingly, Western and haute horse girl motifs featured front and center.

Kendall Jenner

Smart move on European swimwear brand Calzedonia’s part, to tap Kendall Jenner as their ongoing campaign star. Each time the influencer posts on her feed in a sizzling cozzie, one can’t help but check what’s landed on the website’s ‘Kendall’s picks’ section.

@KendallJenner

Frida Aasen

Norwegian model and influencer Aasen tapped into the ‘90s supermodel aesthetic in SAME’s vintage-inspired Grace swim top.