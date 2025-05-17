(The Shopping List)
Summer’s Beaded Swimwear Trend Won Me Over
So dazzling.
I didn’t touch my swimwear as much as I would have liked during my 10 years living in New York. Sure, I wore my suits on the occasional Saturday day trip to Coney Island or a week-long family vacation, but I wasn’t often near water. Now that I’m moving to Los Angeles, I’m confident my pieces will finally see the sunlight. And because I anticipate swimwear to be a core part of my new Cali wardrobe, I’m seeking styles that feel really me, like the new beaded looks on the market. As someone who won’t pass up a moment to shimmer, I’m all over the emerging swim trend.
Oceanus decidedly pioneered the glitzy look with its colorful, mood-boosting beaded swimwear, which has been a signature for the resortwear label from the jump. But if the brand’s hallmark styles are too shimmery for your liking, brands like Frankies Bikinis and STAUD designed more subtle iterations, featuring just the right amount of embellishments. And because they ooze glamour, they can easily be incorporated into your everyday looks. For an evening out, I’d wear a one-piece as a bodysuit with a flowy maxi skirt and strappy sandals. And when I’m spontaneously out exploring my new city, I’d tone down said suit with denim shorts.
I, for one, have never laid my eyes on a more fabulous swimsuit than this vibrant floral one-piece. How cute would it look with a breezy skirt? I’ll answer that: Incredibly.
This burnt orange beaded bikini seems like something Leslie Bibb’s character Kate on The White Lotus Season 3 would wear by the pool, no?
Thanks to these pared-back bottoms, the glamorous top above will be the star of the show.
STAUD’s quirky fruit and veggie-themed one-piece will spark plenty of conversations, no matter where you don it (the farmer’s market, perhaps?).
For those wanting to dip their toe into the trend, this halter top won’t disappoint. With just a smattering of embellishments, it’ll make a statement, but not overly so.
Style the top with the matching string bottoms or opt for a plain black pair.
Adorned with hand-beaded shells and mermaid motifs as well as beaded tassels, Cleonie’s bikini will turn heads on the beach. Sport the top with flowy linen trousers to grab a smoothie or iced coffee on the boardwalk.
If a mermaid motif is too on the nose for you, this pastel purple set offers the same fantastical vibes.
The bikini boasts pretty iridescent bead accents. It may not be best for riding the waves, but a relaxing day sprawled out on a chair will do.
Maximalists will be drawn to this top’s eye-popping print. The sweetheart neck and thick shoulder straps give it some polish.
The reef-looking beadwork adds so much intrigue to the bikini. And if a stringy, low-slung silhouette isn’t for you, this high-rise style is sure to please.