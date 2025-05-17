I didn’t touch my swimwear as much as I would have liked during my 10 years living in New York. Sure, I wore my suits on the occasional Saturday day trip to Coney Island or a week-long family vacation, but I wasn’t often near water. Now that I’m moving to Los Angeles, I’m confident my pieces will finally see the sunlight. And because I anticipate swimwear to be a core part of my new Cali wardrobe, I’m seeking styles that feel really me, like the new beaded looks on the market. As someone who won’t pass up a moment to shimmer, I’m all over the emerging swim trend.

Oceanus decidedly pioneered the glitzy look with its colorful, mood-boosting beaded swimwear, which has been a signature for the resortwear label from the jump. But if the brand’s hallmark styles are too shimmery for your liking, brands like Frankies Bikinis and STAUD designed more subtle iterations, featuring just the right amount of embellishments. And because they ooze glamour, they can easily be incorporated into your everyday looks. For an evening out, I’d wear a one-piece as a bodysuit with a flowy maxi skirt and strappy sandals. And when I’m spontaneously out exploring my new city, I’d tone down said suit with denim shorts.

Scroll ahead to browse through the beaded swimwear I have my eyes on for summer.

Oceanus Tiffany Beaded Swimsuit $474 See On Oceanus I, for one, have never laid my eyes on a more fabulous swimsuit than this vibrant floral one-piece. How cute would it look with a breezy skirt? I’ll answer that: Incredibly.

PatBO Jersey Sands Bikini Bottom $140 $112 See On Revolve Thanks to these pared-back bottoms, the glamorous top above will be the star of the show.

STAUD Lea One Piece $275 See On STAUD STAUD’s quirky fruit and veggie-themed one-piece will spark plenty of conversations, no matter where you don it (the farmer’s market, perhaps?).

Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Paradise Halter Bikini Top $175 See On Frankies Bikinis For those wanting to dip their toe into the trend, this halter top won’t disappoint. With just a smattering of embellishments, it’ll make a statement, but not overly so.

Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Mackenzie String Bikini Bottom $150 See On Frankies Bikinis Style the top with the matching string bottoms or opt for a plain black pair.

Cleonie Beaded Kini Set Under The Sea $264 See On Cleonie Adorned with hand-beaded shells and mermaid motifs as well as beaded tassels, Cleonie’s bikini will turn heads on the beach. Sport the top with flowy linen trousers to grab a smoothie or iced coffee on the boardwalk.

Agua Bendita Lisa Nacar Bikini Top $180 See On Shopbop If a mermaid motif is too on the nose for you, this pastel purple set offers the same fantastical vibes.

Agua Bendita Lola Nacar Bikini Bottoms $130 See On Shopbop The bikini boasts pretty iridescent bead accents. It may not be best for riding the waves, but a relaxing day sprawled out on a chair will do.

Juan de Dios Sabina Printed Bikini Top $215 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Maximalists will be drawn to this top’s eye-popping print. The sweetheart neck and thick shoulder straps give it some polish.