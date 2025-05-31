And just like that, summer’s soft launch has come and gone. Yes, with the Memorial Day holiday behind us, we can now fully lean into lazy beach days, OOO email settings, and summer Fridays. I for one have been ready for some time, curating my warm-weather wardrobe in preparation, particularly my swimsuit lineup. This season, as I shop for new styles to refresh my existing roster, I’ve found myself gravitating towards a specific style. Yes, despite the still-strong popularity of barely there cheeky silhouettes, bikini short sets have been catching my eye in a big way.

Perhaps I can blame the social media gods for planting this swimsuit seed in my mind. Over the past month, Pinterest has been feeding me cute swim short options set in poppy prints and hues, flooding my subconscious with the trend. Instead of fighting the power of the interwebs, I’m fully embracing its influence and adding to cart as we speak.

To be fair, social media is right on the money with its not-so-subtle product placement, as swim shorts are right up my aesthetic alley. I’ve always preferred more coverage when it comes to bikini bottoms, often gravitating toward retro, high-waisted brief styles. The beauty of the short look is that there is a bit more of a modern edge to it, especially when you opt for lower-waisted silhouettes.

Ahead, the bikini short sets I’m eyeing for the next few months.

Dippin Daisys Luisa Short $56 $40 See On Dippin Daisys The soft smocked texture of these swim shorts makes for ultimate comfort, in or out of the water.

Dippin Daisys Ines Underwire Bikini Top $62 See on Dippin Daisys I’m always in the market for a red bikini. I love the coquettish of this sweet bow-bedecked balconette top, which goes nicely with the swim shorts.

Anna Sui Rosebuds High Waisted Bikini Set $380 See On Anna Sui It doesn’t get cooler than an Anna Sui design, and this retro ruffled bikini short set is living proof.

Frankies Bikinis BELLA HADID Wrangler Suede Booty Shorts $125 See On Frankies Bikinis Bella Hadid’s recent collab with Frankies Bikinis on a western inspired swim collection, which includes this faux suede belted swim short that’s oh-so buttery soft.

Frankies Bikinis BELLA HADID Lucy Suede Tankini Bikini Top $140 See On Frankies Bikinis I like the idea of pairing the short with the complementary faux suede tankini top that features a flirty silver heart charm in the front.

Seamolly Vintage Leopard Print High Waisted Beach Swim Bottom Boyshorts $28 See On Seamolly The gathered sides of these leopard swim shorts make them both comfortable and complementary to a variety of body types.

Seamolly Vintage Leopard Print Lace Trim Bowknot Halter Triangle Bikini $35 See On Seamolly Match your leopard swim shorts with the complementary halter triangle top, featuring sweet bow detailing.

Moncler Off-White & Black Knit Bikini $750 See On Moncler This black-and-white knit bikini short set delivers chic nautical vibes.

Reformation Faro Bikini Bottom $98 See On Reformation A nice alternative to a classic black set, chocolate brown swim shorts still read so timeless.