(The Shopping List)
This Summer, I’m Doubling Down On The Swim Short Trend
Full coverage for the win.
And just like that, summer’s soft launch has come and gone. Yes, with the Memorial Day holiday behind us, we can now fully lean into lazy beach days, OOO email settings, and summer Fridays. I for one have been ready for some time, curating my warm-weather wardrobe in preparation, particularly my swimsuit lineup. This season, as I shop for new styles to refresh my existing roster, I’ve found myself gravitating towards a specific style. Yes, despite the still-strong popularity of barely there cheeky silhouettes, bikini short sets have been catching my eye in a big way.
Perhaps I can blame the social media gods for planting this swimsuit seed in my mind. Over the past month, Pinterest has been feeding me cute swim short options set in poppy prints and hues, flooding my subconscious with the trend. Instead of fighting the power of the interwebs, I’m fully embracing its influence and adding to cart as we speak.
To be fair, social media is right on the money with its not-so-subtle product placement, as swim shorts are right up my aesthetic alley. I’ve always preferred more coverage when it comes to bikini bottoms, often gravitating toward retro, high-waisted brief styles. The beauty of the short look is that there is a bit more of a modern edge to it, especially when you opt for lower-waisted silhouettes.
Ahead, the bikini short sets I’m eyeing for the next few months.
The soft smocked texture of these swim shorts makes for ultimate comfort, in or out of the water.
I’m always in the market for a red bikini. I love the coquettish of this sweet bow-bedecked balconette top, which goes nicely with the swim shorts.
It doesn’t get cooler than an Anna Sui design, and this retro ruffled bikini short set is living proof.
Bella Hadid’s recent collab with Frankies Bikinis on a western inspired swim collection, which includes this faux suede belted swim short that’s oh-so buttery soft.
I like the idea of pairing the short with the complementary faux suede tankini top that features a flirty silver heart charm in the front.
The gathered sides of these leopard swim shorts make them both comfortable and complementary to a variety of body types.
Match your leopard swim shorts with the complementary halter triangle top, featuring sweet bow detailing.
This black-and-white knit bikini short set delivers chic nautical vibes.
A nice alternative to a classic black set, chocolate brown swim shorts still read so timeless.
This matching brown bandeau top ties up the set nicely, giving off cool ‘90s vibes.