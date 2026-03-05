When seeking outfit inspiration, some of the best ways to discover it is to look to your favorite stylish celebs. And if you take one look, you’ll notice that they hardly go anywhere without a trusty pair of sunglasses — even when it’s dark outside. Celebrities have long used sunglasses as a way to shield themselves from flashing paparazzi lights. Over time, the once functional sun protecting accessory, has evolved to become a symbol of the glamorous lifestyle that so many desire. So it’s no wonder that the accessory has become a best-selling, celebrity-approved category for so many brands.

When fashion it-girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner step out wearing a pair of new shades, fans slip into detective mode to find out exactly what style they’re wearing. Sometimes they’re new and you can get the look while available, but there are other times when finding rare vintage styles can become an entire sport of its own. Either way, your favorite street style ladies are always in charge of which sunglass trends are about to take off.

This week, the streets of Paris Fashion Week, Tokyo, and New York have seen a sneak peek at the latest and greatest in eyewear trends. From Naomi Watts sitting front row at Balmain to Teyana Taylor stunning in surrealist Schiaparelli eyelash glasses, here are the best celebrity shades from the past week.

Naomi Watts

At the Balmain show in Paris wearing Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski

In Paris outside of the Courreges show wearing the label’s 69 Sunglasses.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

In Paris wearing Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1995c on the way to The Row.

Bella Hadid

In Paris wearing Cinnamin T9 oval frames from Gentle Monster while heading to the Saint Laurent show.

Hailey Bieber

In Tokyo wearing archival Issey Miyake, vintage Dolce & Gabbanna shoes, and black slim ’90s inspired sunglasses.

Teyana Taylor

In New York wearing Phoebe Philo and Schiaparelli eyelash sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner

In Paris wearing the Juno Black Sunglasses from DMY Studios.