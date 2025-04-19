The year is 2005 and I’m doing my daily post-school scroll through LiveJournal’s Oh No They Didn’t! on my family’s desktop computer. Aside from the jumbo Balenciaga City Bags and Chloé Paddingtons draped on Lindsay Lohan, Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s arms, the era’s style icons all tied their off-duty looks together with a statement pair of oversized sunglasses.

These jumbo round frames would become synonymous with early aughts celebrity style, but the silhouette first gained notoriety in the ‘60s and ‘70s, with everyone from former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and author Joan Didion to hippies wearing them. Fast forward to spring 2025, and oversized sunglasses are finally in the spotlight again, thanks to the resurgence of boho style spearheaded by designers like Chloé, Isabel Marant, and more. And as someone who lived through the last time the retro style had a moment, I’m here for it. (Tiny square metal frames, be damned.)

You see, oversized sunglasses don’t just add visual interest to a basic outfit, they’re extremely practical. While I apply sunscreen everyday year-round, I’ll take the extra coverage from the UVA/UVB rays a set of round bug-eyed lenses will provide as I spend more time outdoors in the warmer weather. What’s more, the accessory is a practical way for me to partake in the vintage Y2K aesthetic that’s popular again without looking like I’m trying to cosplay my high school-self in my 30s.

So, if you’re also on board with the second (I guess technically third) coming of oversized sunglasses, I’ve compiled a list of 10 pairs to take you through spring, summer, and beyond.

Ray Ban Jackie Ohh II $195 See On Ray Ban Ease your way into the trend with a pair of black sunnies. If you’re after a pair that’ll still read modern, these black-on-black Ray Ban sunnies are your best bet.

Chloé Aly Sunglasses $470 See On Chloé I plan on fully leaning into the boho vibes this summer, and what better way to accessorize my looks than with these with these colorful gradient sunglasses by Chloé? The transparent violet and gold metal frames take me right back to the early aughts when similar styles were a celebrity staple.

Aperçu Laurence 01 $189 See On Aperçu If you’re someone who only wears black sunglasses, navy shades are an approachable way to break out of your comfort zone.

H&M Square Sunglasses $18 $15 See On H&M This beige H&M pair is begging to be worn with my spring whites. I’m into the slightly square frames, too.

Mango Resin Frame Sunglasses $40 See On Mango Zebra print might be getting the spotlight during the spring 2025 trend cycle, but tortoiseshell is a classic print that’s just as commanding.

Sunglass Museum Jackie Polarized Boho Sunglasses $48 See On Urban Outfitters The combination of the clear frames and orange polarized lens make these retro-inspired sunglasses somehow feel futuristic.

Free People Wavy Baby Round Oversized Sunglasses $25 See On Free People I’m a sucker for adding a pop of red to a neutral outfit, so I expect I’d get a ton of wear out of these Free People sunnies.

Gucci Square Frame Sunglasses $695 See On Gucci I’m typically not drawn to wire-frame sunnies because they’re a little too minimalist for my taste, but these Gucci oversized square shades would be an exception. The dark gray lenses and rose gold metal is an incredibly luxe pairing.

Miu Miu Miu Ombre sunglasses $530 See On Miu Miu Leave it to Miuccia Prada to create the statement sunnies that’ll be all over your TikTok and Instagram feeds this spring and summer.