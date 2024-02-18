Absolutely no one does drama like the Brits — and that covers every sense of the word. Would there even be an American Hollywood without the U.K.’s centuries-long commitment to elevating the theater? It makes sense then that the 77th British Academy Film Awards would take the art of the red carpet to its natural next level. The ceremony almost always coincides with London Fashion Week, too, which means all the biggest and brightest stars are encouraged to step their own personal style game up for the night. The best beauty looks of the 2024 BAFTAs are appropriately all-out, going big on dramatic, vintage-inspired hairstyles and bold makeup that coincide with the season’s top trends.

Unsurprisingly, deep red lipsticks — which are having a major moment this winter, both stateside and across the pond — are the centerpiece of several looks, including Lily Collins, Fantasia Barrino, and Claire Foy. Each shade is a little bit different, tweaked to fit their individual outfits, but the commanding power of the color is universal. Meanwhile, retro-infused award show-classic hairstyles — like Ayo Edebiri’s glamorous bob and Dua Lipa’s swooping bangs — are beautifully timeless.

Below, check out the best of BAFTAs beauty 2024.

Dua Lipa

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lipa took a break from promoting new single “Training Season” to play up her dark cherry hair color with big barrel curls and a billowing scarlet gown. Minimalist makeup keeps the attention of those striking shades.

Ayo Edebiri

John Phillips/Getty Images

She’s been killing it all award show season long, but Edebiri’s voluminous, blown-out bob has never looked better. The softest side-part adds even more throwback charm.

Rosamund Pike

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sleek and shimmering in a pale blue gown, Pike played up her cool pink undertones with rosy blush and a complementary shade of lipstick.

Fantasia Barrino

Dave Benett/Getty Images

This is the quintessential movie star look, and Barrino absolutely shines in it. Her gleaming scarlet lipstick is an exact match for her dramatically-draped gown, and her megawatt smile looks to be the same number of carats as that massive diamond ring.

Lily Collins

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who cares about Emily In Paris when we have Lily in London? Collins brought the fun with her dark, burgundy lipstick, the coolest pairing with her ‘80s-style blowout and big, puffed gown sleeves.

Claire Foy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Trust the ever-ethereal Foy to make a bright red lipstick look nearly demure. By keeping her curls brushed-out and the rest of her makeup defined but low-key, the statement shade can really be appreciated.

Emma Corrin

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Corrin’s sleek buzz cut was accented beautifully with a black veil headpiece.

Naomi Campbell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Campbell took a break from her signature long locks and opted for sleek chin-length bob with blunt baby bangs.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones rocked a pronounced ombré look and French-inspired curtain bangs, so fans got a double-dosed trendy look for the night.

Cate Blanchett

John Phillips/Getty Images

She might be wearing the color of the year on her cool, cap-sleeved gown, but Blanchett plays by her own beauty rules. She skipped the matching lipstick in favor of a paler shade in the same palette.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Randolph’s stunning swooped bangs just scream Old Hollywood — even over in London. She completes the sultry, vintage vobe with her draped corset-topped gown and dramatic evening gloves.

Florence Pugh

John Phillips/Getty Images

Doesn’t Pugh look so different without her now-trademark nose piercing? Her go-to slicked-back hairstyle is still in place, though, leaving the rest of her edgy style still in-tact.

Taylor Russell

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The siren song of side-bangs has pulled more than a few celebrities in lately, and Russell’s are too perfect for words. The shape and length clears her brows so the arches can be appreciated, while her long, exaggerated eyeliner forms the ideal cat shape.

Carey Mulligan

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another lady in red — and it’s such an excellent shade. Mulligan went for a matte brick, a time-tested color that looks even better with her classic black gown.

Margot Robbie

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The face-framing pieces in Robbie’s loose, twisted updo add the perfect sensual touch to her cool Barbie homage. Skipping the obvious mod pink lipstick, she stuck with a more natural shade for an unexpected feel.