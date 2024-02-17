Fashion month is officially settling in. With New York closing, the style set has crossed the pond to continue the festivities in London. Currently, the city is bustling with anticipation for the onslaught of shows. From cool-girl designers like Molly Goddard to the sophisticated garments by Simone Rocha and Christopher Kane, there is an excitement in the air that is hard to deny. But just outside the venues lays an equally alluring energy. The London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 street style beauty moments deliver a vibe that’s too good to miss.

Following New York is no easy feat, but the sidewalks of London always offer up some edgy inspiration. This season is no exception. As expected, the whimsical nature of the city can be seen in many of the attendee's beauty looks. The week kicked off with a slew of hair accessories — think ribbons and bows — that were integrated into simple hairstyles like shags, ponytails, and braids. The makeup was also a sight to see as guests used classic combinations, such as cherry red lipstick and oversized sunglasses to add a dose of drama to their looks.

The week may be just beginning, but from the looks of it, the season will not disappoint. Ahead, the best street style beauty moments from LFW thus far. Check back throughout the week for the latest updates and fresh looks.

Cherry Red Lipstick

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

An all-black outfit and red lipstick is an iconic combination. But pairing various textures of ebony with pearls and a bright cherry lip is the epitome of timeless elegance. Take a cue from this guest, who finishes her getup with oversized sunglasses and silver jewelry.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

When in doubt, go bold with a strong red lip. As this guest demonstrates, it’s the perfect match for a fuzzy fur and fun trapper hat.

Hair Ribbons

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Why settle for one bow when you can have two? While most people opt to split the pair, this guest chose to wear both on the same side of her hair. The stacked red ribbons look striking against her dark hair and add a touch of style.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Romantic and chic, this guest’s flower hair accessory is a moment all its own. The satin petals frame her bun and even complement her stylish trench coat.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

A sleek ponytail is always a shoo-in for fashion week. This guest takes hers to the next level by incorporating a lacy ribbon. Starting at the top of the ponytail, it winds down the length of the hair and creates a unique and enchanting hairstyle.

Peachy Makeup

WWD/Getty Images

A subtle wash of color across the lids and a matching peach lip make this show-goer’s makeup stand out. The bold, fluffy brows add to the look, making it even more eye-catching from afar.

WWD/Getty Images

This attendee takes a bold approach with her makeup look and uses pigmented orange shadows and soft peach lipstick. Her bleached hair and matching brows dial up the intensity and make for a cool beauty moment.