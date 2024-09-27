An Amal Clooney appearance during fashion month would be a top-tier surprise, given she rarely dips her toe into the style scene. However, the multi-hyphenate is far too busy in September preparing for the annual Clooney Foundation For Justice’s The Albie Awards, which takes over the New York Public Library. This year, while Paris Fashion Week raged on, Clooney attended the event in a black velvet gown, alongside her husband, George, and more notable Hollywood A-listers — proving that Paris isn’t the only hotspot buzzing with stars right now.

Once the sun set on Thursday evening, the historic venue turned into the backdrop for the Albies, named after the anti-apartheid hero Albie Sachs, which honors human-rights defenders, journalists, and lawyers. Just like previous years, the Clooneys were one of the first guests to arrive, dressed in their black tie best, no less. After posing with husband George, Amal made time for a quick solo shot. The humanitarian broke up her colorful style streak in a timeless black gown, complete with a fit-and-flare mermaid silhouette, a plunging neckline, and an elongated train. Contrary to her butter yellow Versace dress at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, the noir number’s velvet fabric signaled a strong start to her autumnal rotation. It’s unclear which atelier is behind the velvet gown’s design, but since Versace was one of the evening’s sponsors, there’s a chance it’s the work of Donatella herself. Beyond the gown, Amal continued the Old Hollywood glamour vibes with a small black clutch, pointy pumps, layered diamond bracelets, and chainlink-esque drop earrings. Extra points for her bold red lip.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Amal as the evening’s host, the celebrity attendees knew they had to bring their sartorial A-game. Cate Blanchett, for one, re-wore a sequin Louis Vuitton cape and matching leather trousers — a trusty co-ord she originally styled in 2022 to receive the Chaplin Award at the Film at Lincoln Center honors. Shortly after Blanchett’s step-and-repeat, Emily Blunt followed suit in a white strapless gown from Tamara Ralph Fall 2024, adorned with a fringed hem. Gabrielle Union added a touch of color to the red carpet rotation via a turquoise one-shoulder dress. The body-hugging silhouette mimicked the flow of water thanks to its metallic drapery.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment
Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If Amal’s schedule is anything like years past, her next A-list affair will be the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on October 19, so, stay tuned to TZR for info on her next potential red carpet moment.