This Y2K Brow Trend Just Made An Appearance On The Grammys Red Carpet

Awards season is in full swing, and that means there is no shortage of show-stopping red carpet beauty moments. Tonight the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is yet another opportunity for the stars to pull out their best and brightest looks. Also known as music’s biggest night, the Grammys bring out top artists like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and sometimes (hopefully) Beyoncé. The best 2022 Grammys beauty looks are bound to be full of top trends like intricate eyeliner, bright lips, and glowy complexions — and the question now is which stars will come with head-turning, jaw-dropping glam.

A-listers like Rachel Zegler and Addison Rae are keeping the natural glam train going, but because the Grammys are a bit less formal than the Oscars, there are also plenty of playful moments to shake things up. Upon arrival to the carpet, Olivia Rodrigo turned heads with a bold cat eye, while Laverne Cox tried her hand at the monochromatic trend. Japanese Breakfast’s inventive canary yellow look just might spark a brand new makeup trend this summer.

Ahead, check out all the best beauty moments that have rolled out so far on the Grammys red carpet — and stay tuned for more.

Olivia Rodrigo

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo loves a graphic eyeliner look, so it wasn’t a total surprise that the “Driver’s License” singer appeared at the Grammys with a dramatic cat-eye. Paired with a soft, rosy glow and nude lip, the liner stole the show.

Laverne Cox

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The red carpet host brought the drama with an eye-catching magenta moment spanning her hair, eyes, cheeks, and lips. She also rocked razor-thin eyebrows, a Y2K-inspired look that’s been slowly creeping its way back into the trend cycle.

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The queen of dramatic but classic beauty looks arrived on the carpet in a retro pin curl updo and soft glam complete with pink lips, her signature bold arches, and subtle white eyeliner in the bottom waterline.

Chloe Bailey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey stunned in a sparkly gown and cape, perfectly complemented by her soft glam makeup and swirly baby hairs.

Japanese Breakfast

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Nothing says summer vibes quite like canary yellow. Japanese Breakfast’s bright yellow eyeliner and nails matched her playful Valentino gown for a distinctly sunny — yet super chic — look.

Lil Nas X

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

Lil Nas X debuted stunning green eyeshadow in an inner eye look that is right one trend for summer.

Addison Rae

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beachy waves and natural glam always have a place on the red carpet, and Addison Rae’s look is further proof of that.

Rachel Zegler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler’s upcoming role as Snow White makes perfect sense after seeing her gorgeous glam at this year’s Grammys. Her rosy cheeks, bright red lip, and sleek bob are undeniably princess-like and perfectly compliment her off-the-shoulder gown.

Halsey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey is straight out of a noir film (in the best possible way) with her dark, vampy lip, cat-eye liner, and short hair with flipped-out ends.

Snoh Aalegra

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Aalegra looks positively polished in a strapless silver gown with slicked-back hair and natural glam makeup.

Megan Thee Stallion

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

“Cat-eye” doesn’t quite capture this eye look from Megan Thee Stallion that’s amping up the drama on the red carpet, but for now, it’ll have to suffice.

Cynthia Erivo

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Never one to hold back with her style, Cynthia Erivo graced the Grammys with a bold navy blue smoky eye and radiant skin.

Dua Lipa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa swapped her trademark brunette locks for a stunning bleached look, along with a deep red lip and minimal eye makeup.

Tinashe

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Living up to her Instagram nickname “Sweet T”, Tinashe looks sweet as ever in a baby pink ensemble, rosy makeup look, and curly updo.

More to come...