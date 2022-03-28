Beyoncé’s Oscars Performance Featured The Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

When Beyoncé performs, she always brings the glam. And you better believe she showed up for the 94th Annual Academy Awards as well. Yes, the singer dropped jaws with a feathered, lime-green gown, bright pink eyeshadow, flowing hair, and opulent chandelier earrings during her performance of the King Richard song “Be Alive” for the event. But even Queen Bey outdid herself at the 2022 Oscars by debuting one of her most luxurious accessories yet — a bejeweled garter that was so big and bright, it nearly put the rest of her bling to shame.

True, there weren’t many opportunities to get a good look at the diamond-encrusted piece during the video, which was filmed in Compton, Los Angeles at a tennis court where the Williams sisters used to train. Even still, you couldn’t have missed the massive piece on her leg, which was perfectly highlighted by her asymmetrical dress and stood out in a sea of tennis-ball-hued ensembles. Beyoncé’s certainly not shy about adding some dazzle to her outfits, but this addition might’ve been one of her most eye-catching — and unique — yet. And with high-leg slits and asymmetrical silhouettes becoming more and more common in today’s styles, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Though of course, the singer’s garter wasn’t the only part of her outfit worth noticing from the her performance. Beyoncé’s blindingly bright gown by David Koma featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and matching gloves that were appropriately dramatic for her breathtaking performance. And you can’t overlook the rest of her jewelry, either — to complement the garter, she also wore shoulder-grazing diamond earrings, a large ring, and a stack of bangles. Clearly, she did not come to play.

Tonight is the first time Beyoncé has performed in years, and as ever, she did not disappoint — in either her performance or her ‘fit. And while it’s not up to us if her song gets an Oscar Award, her flawlessly accessorized ensemble most definitely wins our vote for the evening.