Kim Kardashian Unmasked Herself For The Met Gala After-Party — Finally

After months of anticipation and hypothesizing about who would dominate the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the event’s officially over. Celebrities, channeling the theme of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” paid homage to the patriotic concept in various artistic interpretations. Some stars went for old Hollywood glam while others leaned into Western-inspired influences with fringe and denim looks. A-listers maintained this high-caliber sartorial energy even when the ball concluded by wearing their best 2021 Met Gala fashion after-party looks.

Once the red carpet and dinner concluded, guests jetted off to a number of post-gala festivities all over New York City. There was Rihanna, who swapped her voluminous Balenciaga look for a 1920s-inspired ensemble when hosting her star-studded after-party. Kendall Jenner, too, completely switched up her outfit. The supermodel changed out of her shimmering gown from Givenchy into a vibrant red mini dress with a massive bow train, also from the luxury fashion house. Lastly, Kim Kardashian, who was completely covered up on the red carpet, finally revealed her face at a party.

Ahead, TZR rounded up several Met Gala after-party looks you shouldn’t miss. And if you’re sad about the conclusion of the Met Gala, don’t fret. The stars will return to the museum’s red carpet once again on May 5, 2022, in their best Americana-inspired garb, as the event will have a continuation of 2021’s theme.

Rihanna

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna channeled a roaring ‘20s vibe in a black tee and sheer maxi skirt (this was a stark contrast to her futuristic and fabric-shrouded Balenciaga Haute Couture look). She accessorized with a bejeweled head wrap and a diamond tassel necklace by Nikos Koulis.

Kendall Jenner

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Jenner changed out of her nude, Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy gown into a flirty red mini dress with a lengthy train. The supermodel’s second look was also by the French fashion house.

Kacey Musgraves

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

The country-pop star swapped her silver Ralph Lauren red carpet look for a slinky and shimmery gold party dress while hosting the Boom Boom Room’s annual post-Met Gala event.

Kim Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

Kardashian changed out of her dramatic, black Balenciaga ensemble, which covered her from head to toe, for a similar form-fitting catsuit. This time, she left her face exposed and opted for mask-like sunglasses.

Lorde

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Lorde opted for a colorful and multi-printed gown from Collina Strada’s Spring 2022 collection for her post-gala plans. She chose a pair of comfy-looking, lime green sneakers to complete her statement look.

Julia Garner

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Earlier in the night, Garner wore a sheer, crystal mesh gown by Stella McCartney, and she continued the evening’s shimmering theme with this long-sleeved mini dress.

Megan Fox

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Fox stuck with the red hot vibe of her Met Gala gown with an embellished mini dress by Dundas x Revolve for an after-party.

Tessa Thompson

Shutterstock

Thompson opted for a one-shoulder mini dress composed of innumerable golden strands. Her footwear, a pair of unconventional glove-like shoes, is also worth noting.

Hailey Bieber

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Bieber traded the black floor-length gown she wore earlier in the evening for a sequined and fur-trimmed mini dress while attending husband Justin Bieber’s Drew House party.

Ciara

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Ciara turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet when she wore a lime green football jersey-inspired gown. She opted for yet another sartorial statement later in the evening with a black, long-sleeve dress that featured a sheer, diamond-encrusted cheetah print panel.

Kaia Gerber

PapCulture / BACKGRID

The model opted for a black sheer dress with ornate floral detailing by Oscar de la Renta.

Tommy Dorfman

Shuttestock

Actor Tommy Dorfman wore a revealing cutout dress with black knee-high boots.

Zoey Deutch

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

The actor swapped her beaded Versace lavender gown for a ‘60s mod-inspired printed mini dress and matching headband.

Maisie Williams

Shutterstock

Maisie Williams arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in a vampy look designed by herself and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby. Later on, she removed her ensemble’s train, transforming her look into just a sheer catsuit and black corseted one-piece.

Hailee Steinfeld

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Steinfeld was nearly unrecognizable last night during all of the Met Gala festivities, thanks to her blunt blonde bob and barely-there platinum eyebrows. On the red carpet, she first wore an edgy, ivory Iris van Herpen mini dress, and later, the actor opted for a purple and black scale-like look also by the Dutch designer.

Serena Williams

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

The tennis champion wore a black Gucci blazer with chocolate brown-colored tights and Nike sneakers.

Ella Emhoff

Shutterstock

Emhoff swapped her red carpet Stella McCartney ensemble for a tiered, ruffle dress also by the British fashion designer.

Hunter Schafer

BFA / Neil Rasmus & Marc Patrick

Schafer slipped into a black two-piece suit for a professional twist on party attire. Earlier in the evening, the Euphoria star stunned in a metallic silver, armor-esque Prada ensemble.

Camila Cabello

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Cabello changed out of her purple sequined Michael Kors two-piece ensemble and into a black and white blazer, a black bustier, and striped Christian Dior shorts for the after-party.

Naomi Osaka

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Osaka, who was a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala, wore a sequined black blazer, a pleated mini skirt, and a bra top to her post-ball event. She also wore a pair of knee-high, statement boots.