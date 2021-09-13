Typically, Mondays aren’t anything to look forward to (hence, the term “Sunday Scaries”). After a relaxing weekend away from your computer, the start of the workwear means it’s time to snap back into reality. But, it turns out that’s far from the case this evening, September 13, as there’s plenty of excitement happening in the fashion world. Yes, the long-awaited arrival of the 2021 Met Gala is here, and it’s serving up loads of breath-taking sparkly ensembles courtesy of the celebrity set.

From New York Fashion Week to the previous night’s VMAs, the five days before the gala have offered up more style inspiration than the fashion world has seen in almost two years — and to close out the whirlwind of the week, the glitzy dresses taking over the Met Gala are no exception. In fact, it seems as if many A-listers got the shimmery outfit memo — a few being celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and Keke Palmer who are shining in New York City in one of the biggest (not to mention, most glamorous) trends of the evening.

Below, feast your eyes on the prettiest sparkly dresses that made their way up the coveted stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And, keep checking back for more as the night is still young.

Emma Chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain stunned in an embellished cutout Louis Vuitton gown on Monday night.

Keke Palmer

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer arrived in a super shimmery Sergio Hudson long-sleeve gown.

Saweetie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Saweetie did not hold back with her dress selection this evening. The rapper strolled into the museum wearing a sparkly red mesh gown featuring a train so long it required assistance as she walked up the stairs.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner entered the event hand-and-hand, while both wearing dazzling getups. Emhoff went the sporty route with an Adidas by Stella McCartney red diamond mesh bodysuit and shiny trousers, while Garner kept things more streamlined with a Stella McCartney 132,240 crystal (NBD!) mesh sleeveless gown.

Yara Shahidi

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi could be mistaken for a Princess in her jaw-dropping embellished dress and an exquisite sheer veil.

Nia Dennis

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gymnast Nia Dennis walked (sorry, flipped) into the venue wearing a sparkly cobalt blue unitard by Stella McCartney.

