Most can agree that a large part of the fascination behind the annual Met Gala is the iconic impact that can be made with one single look. Case(s) in point from this year’s extravaganza: Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble (complete with face covering) or Billie Eilish’s Old Hollywood-inspired Oscar de la Renta confection. Yes, it’s true that one look (such as those just mentioned) can truly steal a show. But what about two? Not to be outdone, there’s something to be said about the dynamic duos — platonic or otherwise — that walk the carpet complementing each other to a T. The lovers, friends, and designer/muse pairings attending the 2021 Met Gala were no different, proving that two looks can prove double the fun.

Bringing this point home this year were none other than pals Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner, who proved great things come in pairs as they waltzed in donning separate Stella McCartney ensembles. Also in tow were the designers and their muses, including Harris Reed and Iman who stunned in matching gilded looks, complete with elaborate headdresses. And, of course, there are the actual love birds who walk the carpet as a team, like Ayesha and Stephen Curry, who stunned in coordinating embellished ensembles.

Ready to take in all the couple goals? Ahead, the significant others, friends, and fashion family gracing the 2021 Met Gala carpet.

Iman & Harris Reed

Ella Emhoff & Julia Garner

Ayesha & Stephen Curry

Karlie Kloss & Wes Gordon

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

The mega couple showed up in full rock-and-roll glam by Michael Kors.