At just 19-years old, Billie Eilish is known to make headlines. But, it’s not always for her music (though, her impeccable vocals are worth a lot of chatter). Rather, it’s the artist’s fashion sense, particularly, her signature baggy clothing (complemented by edgy neon green strands) that has become the talk of the town ever since she first stepped into the spotlight at 13-years-old with her hit “Ocean Eyes.” But, according to the singer’s past few public appearances, her style might be taking an unexpected turn. Case in point: Billie Eilish’s retro outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, which happens to be inspired by Barbie.

On Monday night, September 13 in New York City, the event’s co-chair made her first appearance at the Met Gala and created quite the buzz when she strolled into the venue wearing a dreamy Oscar de la Renta Gown. “Doesn’t it speak for itself?” Eilish told E! in an interview on the red carpet. “This is the first thing I’ve ever done in this realm at all — I’m shivering and I’m shaking.” And, according to People, Eilish revealed to Keke Palmer at the event that, "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years." She adds, "I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did." Unsurprisingly, the nerve-racking fashion decision she made certainly paid off as the world is in awe of her exquisite look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Happier Than Ever singer appears almost unrecognizable for this Monday evening’s star-studded event in comparison to past events, like for instance, her baggy lime green outfit for the 2019 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. To match her bold green strands, she wore a MISBHV hoodie, Balenciaga chunky sneakers, and Lefthandla sweats. And even before that, there is a slew of red carpet moments where she sticks to this same pared-back vibe.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

While Eilish’s has been historically recognized for her relaxed style aesthetic, she’s become quite the style chameleon as of late. In fact, her fashion choice for the Met Gala 2021 might not come as a huge shock if you take a glance at her latest sartorial moments. Just look at her British Vogue cover for May 2021 when Eilish caused an internet frenzy in the custom Alexander McQueen corset dress and even lingerie, which is very unexpected for the celebrity. On top of that, for her new album cover for Happier Than Ever in 2021, Eilish ditched her green hair and showcased platinum blonde locks.

According to her appearance for the 2021 Met Gala, it’s time to say hello to the new era of Billie Eilish. Be prepared for more glamorous moments to come.