NOTTE is the jewelry brand you need to know. With a long list of celebrity fans that includes Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Meg Thee Stallion, the female-founded line of colorful baubles — lovingly made by hand — might just be what’s missing from your summer rotation.

The brand is the brainchild of Jessica Tse, a former accessories trend director who “takes fun jewelry very seriously.” An early adapter to the leaning towards beads, nostalgic charms, fish and fruit motifs, and unexpected materials like neon rope in the jewelry category, NOTTE has unsurprisingly been riding a wave of popularity since day one.

Think of Tse’s transportive aesthetic as a mix of trinkets you could have picked up on your summer travels, mixed with the type of joy-inducing pieces you would have gravitated towards during your carefree childhood. The name itself takes its cue from the Italian word for night, and Tse pours her experiences of living between Florence and New York City — and sketching her dream jewelry pieces during the midnight hours — as a dreamy jumping off point.

Launched in 2020, an early boost came thanks to Olivia Rodrigo, when the then-emerging singer wore one of NOTTE’s necklaces. Further propelling its appeal, the pieces typically range from $39–$178 meaning everyone can get in on the game. By 2022, Bella Hadid had caught on, and the supermodel has continued to wear her $42 Trevi Coin Earrings year after year.

You may also have caught colorful glimpses of it on Candice Swanepoel in the Rhode campaign, or on entertainers like Tyla, Doja Cat, or Megan Thee Stallion in their respective music videos.

Tyla, Meg Thee Stallion, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Candice Swanepoel are in the NOTTE fan club (+) (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/4

The latest drop, the Memento collection, is Tse’s take on innocent summer memories of yore. Think: handmade lariats, chains, bracelets, anklets, pendants, and puffy rings in natural and ceramic materials, including green aventurine, mother of pearl, jade, chalcedony, carnelian, tiger eye, and freshwater pearls. Beyond jewelry, you’ll also find everything from jazzed-up retro claw clips and barettes, lighter cases, squiggle mirrors, stickers, and hand-painted hair slides.

Wondering what to wear with your summer dresses and statement swimwear? Look no further.