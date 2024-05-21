Bella Hadid’s best-ever looks seem to happen when she combines both facets of her personality. There’s the New York supermodel version of herself, a legendary glamazon who stalks down the runway in the most elaborate couture looks and loves to dance the night away at all sorts of international clubs. Then there’s her cowgirl side, a horse-loving, down-to-earth Texas girl who can often be spotted dressed in denim down in Fort Worth, her rodeo star boyfriend at her side. Her latest Cannes Film Festival appearance fuses them both into one unforgettable style moment. Matching her “naked” dress, Hadid’s brown nails tie together her entire ensemble, a mix of edgy, straight-up sultry appeal and a down-to-earth color palette that nods to her equestrian background.

Hadid turned up on the French festival’s red carpet on May 20 at a screening of the Ali Abbasi-directed film, The Apprentice. Her sheer Saint Laurent Fall 2024 dress featured fully see-through panels through the bodice with ruching through the waist, and her beauty choices were made to match the brown fabric. Warm taupe eyeshadow complements her eyes, while her camel-colored polish helps complete the look. They’re a creamier, lighter take on a traditional brown manicure, with a yellow tint that makes them look like dulce de leche, or caramelized milk.

Interestingly, brown-toned fashion and beauty choices have been spotted on Hadid with increasing frequency, first starting when she kicked off her cowgirl journey early last fall. She’s been favoring mocha lipsticks, rich eyeliner, and even bronze nail polish, which she debuted at the rodeo in March. Naturally, she paired the country-cute look with a chocolate brown suede cowboy hat and tons of sunny bronzer.

Hadid actually wore a more demure take on the sheer Cannes gown just before hitting the red carpet, a delicate, corset-style dress that she accented with shimmery bronzer and a wet-look hairstyle. Her nails were painted a simple shade of beige, and though lighter than the manicure she wore on the red carpet, is still very much aligned with the color palette she’s been gravitating toward.

Hadid’s Cannes looks are always special, but this might go down as one of her best-ever red carpet moments — regardless of locale.