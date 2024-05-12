There was a brief but infamous period in the late 2000s-early 2010s in which many wondered if the supermodel era was truly, officially finished. There were still major faces on the runway, a handful of notable working models and big ‘90s stars coaxed back for catwalk cameos, but had fashion created a true household name celebrity model in recent memory? It all started to turn around with the Hadid sisters, with their fashion pedigree and palpable love for the industry, hit the scene. Though the younger sister, exploring Bella Hadid’s beauty evolution is undeniable proof that her it-girl spirit was present from her first contract signing — at age 16, mind you.

That was exactly 10 years ago, and in that short decade, Hadid transformed from scrappy newcomer into one of the most bankable, recognizable names of all time. She’s done exotic European editorials, served as the centerpiece of some of the biggest fashion week shows, gone commercial with stints for Victoria Secret, and even crafted her own just-launched brand, Orebella, that’s rocketing her to a new level of influence.

Just below, explore how it all happened for Hadid by journey through her beauty evolution, which sees her grow from a new-to-the-scene teenager to the megastar supermodel she is today.

Fresh-Faced Newcomer In 2014

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hadid signed her first modeling contract and making her runway debut the year she turned 16, following in older sister Gigi’s footsteps. Fresh-faced in minimal makeup and her natural brunette hair color in short, air-dried waves, she’s the ultimate canvas.

Simple Sophistication In 2015

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just one year later, Hadid was scoring some of the biggest covers and campaigns out there. Elegant beyond her 17 years, her subtle, shimmery beauty style channeled an Old World elegance that designers and bookers raved about.

Trying New Cuts In 2016

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Two years into her professional career at age 18, Hadid was crowned Model Of The Year by more than a few outlets. She wasn’t just a staple on the runway at this point, though. She was a red carpet regular all over the world, including at the Cannes Film Festival where she debuted a pair of sultry side-bangs.

Met Gala Bob In 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For her first two Met Galas, Hadid played it safe and classic — certainly not the case at the 2017 fundraiser. To pair with her jewel-covered catsuit, Hadid opted for a glossy red nail polish and a short, shoulder-length bob.

All-Over Shine In 2018

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Hadid loves, it’s a shimmer-focused moment. For a party in 2018, she went all-out with long, reflective hair, a metallic down, tons of trendy highlights, and a wash of eye-brightening glow along her lower lashline.

Golden Blonde In 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hadid’s tried every hair color imaginable on the runway and magazine covers, but it’s not too often that she goes for it in real life, too. In 2019, she debuted a striking golden blonde ombré that switched up her entire look.

Vintage Choppy Fringe In 2020

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

What better way to kick off an entirely new decade than with a fresh haircut to match? Hadid went back to her usual espresso brunette, but added a pair of short, choppy bangs that showed off her delicately arched eyebrows.

Intricate Updo In 2021

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid might do her very best red carpet work at Cannes, come to think of it. At the 2021 festival, she made headlines with her massive Schiaparelli necklace crafted to resemble blood cells in a pair of lungs — but her braided bun, complete with a straightened swath of hair cascading down the back, is just as elaborate.

Wholesome Hair In 2022

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Getting back to her horse girl roots with a classic pair of bangs and hip-length waves, Hadid’s look took an undeniably wholesome, down-to-earth turn in 2021. Even her makeup felt more subdued, focused on glossy lips and fresh, rosy cheeks.

2023

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While the tight curls shown here were technically created for the Tom Ford's Spring 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show, she was spotted in the spirals for weeks afterwards — both left free-flowing and pulled into cute updos and ponytails.

2024

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

These days, Hadid toggles back and forth between relaxed ranch style — she’s reportedly relocated to Fort Worth to be with her real-life cowboy boyfriend — and New York supermodel. At the launch of her Orebella line, she returned to the city with a sultry half-up style and the most piercing cat-eye makeup.