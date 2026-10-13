Braids don’t really come “in” or “out:” The technique has been around for thousands of years, and the styles often hold significant meaning within different cultures. But when it comes to the red carpet, it’s safe to say that braided looks are having a moment. Stars including Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Lopez have all worn pretty, romantic plaits in recent months. Another celeb who loves a good braided moment? Ayo Edebiri. The Bottoms star, who glided up the Met steps with an ethereal fishtail flowing down her back in May, just delivered another stunning braid moment in London — and this time, there was a little braid-ception.

The actor wore the intricate updo to a screening of her new film, Clarissa, at the 70th BFI London Film Festival. Donning a white, bustle-detailed shift top and black pencil skirt by Chanel, Edebiri went for a sort of “effortlessly regal” vibe — an energy enhanced by the hair. The star’s small knotless box braids (most recently worn loose and over-directed at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway presentation) were woven into a full braid; the braided braids were then woven into a full chignon at the crown of the head. The end of the braid came down the star’s back, fishtail style, while two small braids were left out at the front for some romantic face-framing.

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For makeup, Edebiri paired rich red lips and mocha lids with toasty brown base hues — a very fall-friendly move. As makeup artist Charlie Riddle told TZR, “colors that mimic the warmth of the skin” are very in for fall 2026. His pro tip? Mix your cream blush with a little foundation before application. “It knocks back the color and makes the blush look like it's coming through this skin,” he said.