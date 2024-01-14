(Red Carpet)
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards Fashion Moments Are Nothing Short Of Glamorous
Oh, the drama!
Just one week after the celebrity set pulled out all the sartorial stops for the 81st Golden Globes — TBH, we haven’t stopped thinking about Taylor Swift’s number since — and they’re back at it again. Currently, A-listers are stepping onto the red carpet at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar, where they’ll celebrate the best film and television performances as of late at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. And just as we expected, the fashion moments tonight are setting the bar high for award show season, which is now officially in full swing.
For starters, Dua Lipa kicked the evening off on a strong note, arriving at the annual event wearing an over-the-top glamorous crimson number from Prada. Another celebrity making quite the splash is Quinta Brunson, who hit the red carpet in a floral gown from Georges Hobeika.
Moreover, vibrant red dresses seem to be a major theme tonight, with stars like Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, and Mandy Moore taking the look for a spin. And, of course, the accessories spotted at the star-studded affair — see strappy pumps and statement bags — are pretty great, too.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab a snack and pursue through all the best fashion moments at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, below. Don’t forget to also tune into the ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, as there will surely be headline-worthy moments you won’t want to miss.
Emma Stone
Stone wore a chic one-shoulder custom Louis Vuitton dress.
Mandy Moore
Moore’s sparkly cutout dress was as eye-catching as it gets.
Jodie Foster
Foster arrived in a custom polka dot suit from Louis Vuitton.
Reese Witherspoon
Surprise, surprise — another bow-adorned dress! Witherspoon embraced the season’s biggest trend with a custom Celine look.
Lily Gladstone
Gladstone turned heads in a royal blue off-the-shoulder dress.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear star looked so cool in a slouchy white suit and round frames.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson rocked a white strapless dress and metallic silver heels.
Natasha Lyonne
Lyonne sparkled in a black sequin skirt.
Meg Ryan
Ryan, who went for a light-catching strapless black gown, also got the sequin memo.
Carey Mulligan
Mulligan donned a striking Armani Privé dress.
Christina Ricci
Ricci channeled an all grown-up Wednesday Adams via a black custom Atsuko Kudo gown.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina went with a sweet lace gown courtesy of Christian Dior.
Sarah Snook
Snook made the case for a timeless black blazer on the red carpet.
Camila Morrone
Morrone’s white Chanel gown was equal parts romantic and playful.
Alison Williams
Williams also skipped a dress in favor of a fun pantsuit.
Rosamund Pike
The Saltburn actor was a vision in a blue sequin Rodarte look.
Elizabeth Debicki
Debicki leaned into the bow trend with an Oscar de la Renta outfit.
Sandra Oh
Oh looked breathtaking in a dreamy Harbison Studio dress.
Greta Gerwig
The renowned director donned a voluminous Molly Goddard look.
Jennifer Aniston
In lieu of a gown, Aniston hit the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit.
Margot Robbie
Robbie traded in her signature hot pink outfits for a vivid red custom Balmain gown.
America Ferrera
Ferrera shimmered in a sequin Alberta Ferretti number.
Brie Larson
Larson made quite the entrance in a Prada number complete with sheer details.
Ali Wong
Wong wore a green see-through embroidered Givenchy dress from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Ariana Greenblat
The rising star struck a pose in her Louis Vuitton look.
Angela Bassett
Bassett chose an elegant LBD by Pamella Roland.
Julianne Moore
Wearing a dark purple Chanel Haute Couture number, Moore was all smiles on the red carpet.
Greta Lee
The Past Lives skipped a gown and instead arrived in a sparkly two-piece set from Loewe.
Ariana DeBose
DeBose opted for a black Givenchy gown with a thigh-high slit.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross wowed in a floor-sweeping dress courtesy of Fendi Haute Couture.
Emily Blunt
Blunt brought the heat in a fiery red Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 Couture look.
Rachel Brosnahan
Brosnahan turned heads in a polka dot Givenchy gown.
Aja Naomi King
King went with a hot pink bow-covered gown from Oscar de la Renta.
Billie Eilish
The “Happier Than Ever” singer rocked a Thom Browne outfit.
Dua Lipa
Lipa’s deep red gown perfectly matched her hair.
Brit Marling
Marling shined in a sunny yellow Prada number.
Richa Moorjani
The Never Have I Ever actor wore a dazzling number from Simkhai’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Chelsea Handler
The evening’s host also jumped on the yellow gown train, arriving in an Alex Perry look.
Danielle Brooks
Brooks tapped into the season’s bow trend, wearing a statement-making gown from Monsoori.
Rachel Sennott
Sennott stunned in a Balenciaga outfit.
More to come...