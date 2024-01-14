Just one week after the celebrity set pulled out all the sartorial stops for the 81st Golden Globes — TBH, we haven’t stopped thinking about Taylor Swift’s number since — and they’re back at it again. Currently, A-listers are stepping onto the red carpet at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar, where they’ll celebrate the best film and television performances as of late at the 29th Critics Choice Awards. And just as we expected, the fashion moments tonight are setting the bar high for award show season, which is now officially in full swing.

For starters, Dua Lipa kicked the evening off on a strong note, arriving at the annual event wearing an over-the-top glamorous crimson number from Prada. Another celebrity making quite the splash is Quinta Brunson, who hit the red carpet in a floral gown from Georges Hobeika.

Moreover, vibrant red dresses seem to be a major theme tonight, with stars like Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, and Mandy Moore taking the look for a spin. And, of course, the accessories spotted at the star-studded affair — see strappy pumps and statement bags — are pretty great, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a snack and pursue through all the best fashion moments at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, below. Don’t forget to also tune into the ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, as there will surely be headline-worthy moments you won’t want to miss.

Emma Stone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Stone wore a chic one-shoulder custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Mandy Moore

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Moore’s sparkly cutout dress was as eye-catching as it gets.

Jodie Foster

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Foster arrived in a custom polka dot suit from Louis Vuitton.

Reese Witherspoon

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Surprise, surprise — another bow-adorned dress! Witherspoon embraced the season’s biggest trend with a custom Celine look.

Lily Gladstone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Gladstone turned heads in a royal blue off-the-shoulder dress.

Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bear star looked so cool in a slouchy white suit and round frames.

Taraji P. Henson

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Henson rocked a white strapless dress and metallic silver heels.

Natasha Lyonne

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Lyonne sparkled in a black sequin skirt.

Meg Ryan

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Ryan, who went for a light-catching strapless black gown, also got the sequin memo.

Carey Mulligan

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Mulligan donned a striking Armani Privé dress.

Christina Ricci

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Ricci channeled an all grown-up Wednesday Adams via a black custom Atsuko Kudo gown.

Awkwafina

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Awkwafina went with a sweet lace gown courtesy of Christian Dior.

Sarah Snook

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Snook made the case for a timeless black blazer on the red carpet.

Camila Morrone

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Morrone’s white Chanel gown was equal parts romantic and playful.

Alison Williams

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Williams also skipped a dress in favor of a fun pantsuit.

Rosamund Pike

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Saltburn actor was a vision in a blue sequin Rodarte look.

Elizabeth Debicki

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Debicki leaned into the bow trend with an Oscar de la Renta outfit.

Sandra Oh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Oh looked breathtaking in a dreamy Harbison Studio dress.

Greta Gerwig

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The renowned director donned a voluminous Molly Goddard look.

Jennifer Aniston

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In lieu of a gown, Aniston hit the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit.

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Robbie traded in her signature hot pink outfits for a vivid red custom Balmain gown.

America Ferrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Ferrera shimmered in a sequin Alberta Ferretti number.

Brie Larson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Larson made quite the entrance in a Prada number complete with sheer details.

Ali Wong

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Wong wore a green see-through embroidered Givenchy dress from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Ariana Greenblat

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The rising star struck a pose in her Louis Vuitton look.

Angela Bassett

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Bassett chose an elegant LBD by Pamella Roland.

Julianne Moore

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a dark purple Chanel Haute Couture number, Moore was all smiles on the red carpet.

Greta Lee

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Past Lives skipped a gown and instead arrived in a sparkly two-piece set from Loewe.

Ariana DeBose

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

DeBose opted for a black Givenchy gown with a thigh-high slit.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Ross wowed in a floor-sweeping dress courtesy of Fendi Haute Couture.

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Blunt brought the heat in a fiery red Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 Couture look.

Rachel Brosnahan

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Brosnahan turned heads in a polka dot Givenchy gown.

Aja Naomi King

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

King went with a hot pink bow-covered gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Billie Eilish

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The “Happier Than Ever” singer rocked a Thom Browne outfit.

Dua Lipa

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lipa’s deep red gown perfectly matched her hair.

Brit Marling

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Marling shined in a sunny yellow Prada number.

Richa Moorjani

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Never Have I Ever actor wore a dazzling number from Simkhai’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Chelsea Handler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The evening’s host also jumped on the yellow gown train, arriving in an Alex Perry look.

Danielle Brooks

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Brooks tapped into the season’s bow trend, wearing a statement-making gown from Monsoori.

Rachel Sennott

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sennott stunned in a Balenciaga outfit.

More to come...