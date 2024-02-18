London is the city to be in right now. Between London Fashion Week and the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), there’s no shortage of style inspiration to take in. The latter event in particular is making waves as fashion-forward celebrities are processing into Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall to honor the best films of the year — with a focus on British movies, of course. As such, there’s no question stars who have made a splash in the entertainment industry are in attendance tonight, including Emma Stone and Emily Blunt (who are both nominated for Best Actress for their roles in Poor Things and Openheimer, respectively).

It’s still early in the evening, but thus far, Pantone’s Color of the Year seems to be a trending shade as both Stone (in Louis Vuitton) and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri (in Bottega Veneta) donned sherbet peach gowns for the event. Meanwhile, Robbie continued her year-long Barbie-inspired style campaign in a pink and black gown from Armani Privé that channeled the iconic doll perfectly.

And that’s just the tip of the BAFTAs iceberg. Ahead, keep scrolling for the best fashion moments at the 2024 BAFTAs — so far. Sorry, LFW, it seems you’vebeen outshined for the day.

Emma Stone

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor embraced Pantone’s Color of the Year in a peach gown by Louis Vuitton.

Ayo Edebiri

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion’s latest It girl shined in a peachy custom gown by Bottega Veneta, which was topped off with a feathery, floor-length shawl for an Old Hollywood effect.

Emily Blunt

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Blunt shimmered in a sheer embellished Elie Saab gown and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Lily Collins

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Collins opted for a black column dress with puffed sleeves from Tamara Ralph’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection.

Lashana Lynch

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The Woman King star wore a cranberry dress by Prada.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones stunned in a red dress with a plunging neckline and leg-exposing slit by Gucci.

Margot Robbie

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie went for another Barbie-esque look in a pink and black strapless gown with coordinating opera gloves by Armani Privé.

Florence Pugh

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pugh’s sultry corseted gown was courtesy of Harris Reed.

Taylor Russell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor’s Loewe gown had all the elements working for it: feathers, cut-out detailing, and an angelic white color way.

Greta Gerwig

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The acclaimed director wore a sweetheart black gown by Erdem.

Hannah Waddingham

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Ted Lasso star — and TZR cover star! — wore a high-low dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Charithra Chandran

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bridgerton actor wore a gown from Sabina Bilenko’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Cate Blanchett

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett went for an elegant wine-colored column gown by Louis Vuitton.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Randolph embraced the recent cape trend in a custom Robert Wun gown.

Claire Foy

John Phillips/Getty Images

The Crown’s Foy wore a fringed dress from Armani Privé’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture Collection.

Emma Corrin

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Corrin wore a two-piece custom set by Miu Miu and Cartier jewelry.

Naomi Campbell

John Phillips/Getty Images

The supermodel also jumped on the cape train in an all-black creation from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Phoebe Dynevor

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Dynevor’s plunging halter dress is courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

