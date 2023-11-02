Allow us to set the scene: It’s a Monday afternoon in 2004, and NYU students Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are on their way to class. They’re rocking their signature oversized “hobo-chic” looks (think roomy coats and baggy jeans) with a Venti Starbucks cup in one hand and a notebook in the other. Though it’s been nearly two decades since the twins sat through a lecture, one thing remains the same today: Their affinity for roomy silhouettes. Case in point? On Nov. 1, Ashley Olsen revisited her college wardrobe in a very 2023 way, wearing a cool oversized look while running errands in New York City.

While heading into a car, Olsen was seen bundled up for the chilly East Coast weather. For the rare sighting, The Row co-founder took style cues from the good ‘ol days by layering a spacious navy blue coat atop a cozy turtleneck. On the bottom, she added a distressed pair of wide-leg jeans. In true Olsen fashion, the designer teamed her slide-on sandals with a pair of thick socks — a must-try styling hack if you’re not ready to bid farewell to your open-toe shoes. She then opted for sleek, understated accents, including a croc-embossed handbag, paparazzi-blocking sunglasses, and a cozy beanie. Unfortunately, Mary-Kate didn’t join her for the mid-day outing, but if she did, we bet she would’ve opted for something just as slouchy.

As you may know, the Olsen twins prefer to keep a low profile and aren’t in the public eye very often — especially Ashley, who gave birth to her first child, Otto, this summer. On the rare occasion she is spotted, though, it's while she’s running a quick errand. Next time you need to grab a carton of eggs or walk your dog around the neighborhood, consider going for a comfy, oversized look. Below, find everything you need to pull off the Olsen-approved outfit.