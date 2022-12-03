Miami’s Art Basel is known for its exclusive parties and dinners as it is for the art itself. What started as a platform for international artists eventually became an annual art and fashion extravaganza that brings together different people in the creative world. For the fashion buffs, you had to keep an eye on all the memorable celebrity outfits at Art Basel 2022. And this year, the stars seemed to take their fashion game to the next level.

Over the past few days, renowned fashion houses like Prada, Burberry, Saint Laurent, and more all hosted invite-only events to a select crowd of style-savvy celebs. And of course, every person dressed to impress. Lori Harvey, for instance, wore a denim jumpsuit to W magazine and Burberry’s joint event, proving that a seemingly casual look can be incredibly impactful if done right. Meanwhile, the ultimate Saint Laurent muse Zoë Kravitz stunned the crowd with yet another minimalist all-black look, courtesy of the label. Last but not least, you won’t want to miss Hailey Bieber’s memorable LBD moment from Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive party.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see all the outfits celebrities wore to Art Basel.

Zoë Kravitz

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

On Dec. 1, Kravitz attended a party hosted by Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and Madonna. Naturally, the house’s global ambassador and muse wore a fresh-off-the-runway look from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Lastly, she accessorized with gold jewels — a pair of earrings, a bracelet, and a medley of rings from Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bieber endorsed the sheer dress trend at the same Saint Laurent event. She wore a slinky, see-through number, which also came from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, and layered a cropped black leather jacket on top. Lastly, she added a pair of narrow Matrix-inspired shades, a pair of earrings, and a duo of bangles from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line to round out the look.

Rihanna

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rihanna attended a party at the STORY Nightclub, which was hosted by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in a coordinated sparkly ensemble. Her embellished top and bag both came from Khaite, while the crystal-bedazzled ripped denim bottoms were from JW Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2023 range. For jewelry, she picked out a dazzling diamond necklace from Briony Raymond and a pair of matching stud earrings by REZA.

Laura Harrier

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Harrier also attended Saint Laurent’s celebratory event and went for a caramel-hued long-sleeve top, plus a bronze-colored maxi slip skirt to match.

Adwoa Aboah

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Similar to Kravitz and Bieber, Aboah also wore a black floor-length dress from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 line while attending the label’s event.

Serena Williams

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine

Williams attended W magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel extravaganza in a lacy black dress.

Lori Harvey

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Harvey, too, attended the same event and wore a strapless, drop-crotch denim jumpsuit with a chunky belt detail, courtesy of Burberry.

Kim Kardashian

MEGA/GC Images

Kardashian made her way to the aforementioned W magazine x Burberry event in a tiny, bandeau-style black latex top that was custom made for her by Vex Latex. On the bottom, she wore a pair of blue, white, gray, and black racer pants and slouchy over-the-knee boots.

Karlie Kloss

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

As for Kloss, she wore a head-to-toe look from the Burberry.

Zerina Akers

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Akers put together an all-black look that was comprised a glossy cap-sleeve top, a cargo maxi skirt, and a pair of chunky lug-sole boots.

Hailey Bieber

Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Bieber attended Tiffany & Co.’s invitation-only party at its new pop-up location in Miami. She arrived at the venue in a black turtleneck-style mini dress from Saint Laurent with long sleeves and a dramatic tail at the front. Accessories wise, she was decked out in jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Lori Harvey

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Harvey attended the same Tiffany & Co. event as Bieber and wore a barely-there mesh bustier top, letting her Tiffany HardWear Link Pendant necklace shine on its own.

Serena Williams

BFA / Ben Rosser

The tennis legend attended a yacht party hosted by Amber Ridinger McLaughlin, the founder of her jewelry brand Layered. She opted for a shimmery gold cami top and white miniskirt, plus a pair of oversize shades to finish the look.

Karlie Kloss

AMI

The model attended AMI’s Miami traveling exhibition and an exclusive dinner party at Miami’s Swan restaurant. For the occasion, she picked out a boxy, sequin-adorned rugby shirt with a pair of denim cutoffs, red over-the-knee boots, and a two-tone crossbody bag from AMI.

Candice Swanepoel

Getty Images

Swanepoel’s body-hugging zip-up dress from Jean Paul Gaultier was the epitome of a sporty maximalist outfit. For shoes, she went with a pair of classic white Air Force 1 sneakers from Nike.