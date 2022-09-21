Lori Harvey Found The Easiest Way To Wear Baggy Pants For Fall

This year has seen the rise of unexpected bottom styles, from micro miniskirts to ‘80s-inspired parachute pants. Now cargo pants are dominating for fall, as they add a nostalgic and cool-girl feel to any ensemble. Street style gurus, as well as celebrities, who attended New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week all sported the look and now more stars are hopping on board with the pants trend. Lori Harvey was partial to baggy cargo pants, for example, when she attended Jack Harlow’s post-concert after-party on Sept. 20. (For those who follow the well-dressed socialite, you know Harvey is often wearing the latest It item before anyone else has it.)

For the event, Harvey slipped into a pair of leather pink baggy cargo bottoms that felt edgy yet laid-back for the night out. They featured plenty of pocket detailing throughout and dangling zipper straps. Because the pants made such a statement, she kept the rest of the look simple as she completed the outfit with a white cropped tank top. She then carried a miniature pearl adorned bucket bag and wore small diamond earrings. As for her footwear, she went a little bolder. Harvey opted for a pair of purposefully mismatched rainbow-colored stilettos from Amina Muaddi.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Harvey’s going-out look provides inspiration for a simple yet It-girl approved way to style cargo pants for the upcoming season. Instead of opting for a neutral pair, go with a colorful option then pair it with a basic top. If you like Harvey’s blush pink pair, you can find similar options from brands like Off-White and The Frankie Shop or even go bolder with a satin green number from Tom Ford. For those who aren’t so sure about jumping right into the pants trend via vibrant options, you can stick to several more traditional denim style cargo pants from the likes of Hudson, MOTHER, and Pistola.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.