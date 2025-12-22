Ariana Grande officially returned to hosting Saturday Night Live on December 20 for the show’s final episode of 2025. With Cher back as the musical guest for the first time in 38 years and Bowen Yang announcing his departure from the series, the night delivered plenty of comedy alongside a heavy dose of nostalgia. Grande met the moment with a finale-worthy fashion arc of her own, leaning fully into the Glinda-coded aesthetic she’s been embracing throughout her Wicked era.

Working closely with celebrity stylist Law Roach, Grande delivered some of her best looks yet. While she cycled through a range of cheeky costumes over the course of the episode, including a tongue-in-cheek turn as Kevin McCallister in a Home Alone horror spoof, her opening and closing looks were no laughing matter.

For her opening monologue, Grande appeared in a pale blue vintage couture ball gown by Vivienne Westwood. Crafted from silk taffeta and layers of tulle, the dress originated from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2005 bridal couture collection. Though no longer available, the gown recently sold via resale for $27,333.97, a fitting price for a look that felt tailor-made for the occasion.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

To close out the show, Grande switched into a feathered, Glinda-pink ensemble that felt perfectly timed for the holiday episode. Paired with matching pink pumps, the look brought a soft theatricality to her final moments on stage alongside Cher and the rest of the cast.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Glinda energy extended beyond the live broadcast and into the show’s promo images. One featured Grande in a custom strapless gown from Caroline’s Couture, styled with Swarovski jewelry and a sculptural headpiece by Stephen Jones.

The second look was an equally dramatic custom creation by Iris Van Herpen, complete with a voluminous tulle waist and puffed collar that underscored the designer’s signature avant-garde approach.