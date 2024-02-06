Ariana Grande Continued Her ‘Wicked’ Method Dressing In A Bubblegum Pink Balenciaga Gown

Right now, Ariana Grande is deep in the middle of two distinct sartorial eras. On the music front, Grande has introduced the retro, ‘90s vibe of her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine which highlights a slew of polished button-downs and even a Paula Abdul-inspired bodysuit here and there. And then there’s her Wicked method dressing aesthetic, where the actor channels her character Glinda’s iconic candy-coated style in a plethora of ultra-feminine bubblegum pink looks. On Feb. 5, Grande shared the latest addition to her Glinda-ified attire, a strapless pale pink Balenciaga gown, which is sure to tide you over until Nov. 27, when Grande’s glamorous on-screen ball gowns hit theaters everywhere.

Just a few days after Grande wrapped up filming for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked, the star posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes on-set moments with her 380 million Instagram followers. At the film’s former Buckinghamshire, England shoot location, Grande posed in front of a trailer in a Balenciaga bustier dress which was sourced from the atelier’s Fall 2023 couture collection. Complete with spiral embroidered tulle that flowed from top to bottom and an en vogue bow around the waist, the baby pink maxi dress felt both timeless and trendy, with a touch of princessy, Good Witch energy, of course.

The of-the-moment bow motif continued onto her accessories of the day. The “thank u, next” singer chose a chic rose shade of Valentino’s Nite Out Pumps which were topped with an adorable ribbon on each heel (a must-have shoe amongst other coquette-loving celebs like Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, and Elle Fanning). In an attempt to let her eye-catching Balenciaga number grab all the attention, Grande kept her jewels to a minimum. She rounded out her look with a classic pair of diamond stud earrings and of course, slicked back her blonde hair in her signature pony.

Just a few hours after Grande’s stylish ode to Glinda hit the internet, her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo also shared a designer homage to her character, Elphaba. Drawing style inspiration from The Wicked Witch of the West’s trademark color palette, the Tony Award-winning actor donned an emerald green mini dress from Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2022 collection. Contrary to Grande’s ensemble, Erivo layered on the glitz, starting with stacked diamond hoop earrings, multiple chunky silver rings, an edgy nose ring, and metallic silver platform pumps.

The A-list friends quickly reposted each other’s looks, with Erivo calling Grande “the truest sister a person could find,” and Grande sharing the sentiment with, “the most divine specimen to walk this planet.” All this to say? We can’t wait to see the top-notch outfits the duo serves once their Wicked press tour kicks off next fall.

While the countdown to Wicked continues (November can’t get here soon enough), channel Grande’s Glinda-esque get-up with the curated edit below. And be sure to keep an eye out on her IG for more bubblegum pink lewks in the months to come.