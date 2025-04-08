Between Millie Bobby Brown’s cotton candy pink tint and Cardi B’s mint green bob wig, celebrities have been giving in to the urge to wear their hair in spring’s quintessential shades. And when looking around at the beautiful budding blooms, this desire is completely understandable. While we can’t be sure it was the return of lilac season that inspired Ariana Grande’s latest look, it certainly seems likely. The Brighter Days Ahead singer just debuted a purple ponytail in Swarovski’s Spring Summer 2025 campaign, and it feels like a fitting update to her go-to updo.

At this point, Grande is practically synonymous with ponytails, though the style has been evolving through the years. In 2018, she told Fader that her former iconic hairstyle (a voluminous, half-up ponytail) had grown and changed along with her music. “The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” she told the magazine on the heels of Sweetener’s release. At the time, she had boldly gone from her sky-high style to a sleeker, low pony. But of course the look has already changed forms a few times since — and unsurprisingly, each version is tied to a new musical era for Grande. Since promoting Wicked and Eternal Sunshine, the singer and Oscar-nominated actor has been in favor of a more pared-down pony that’s shorter and more swingy, with obvious inspiration from Audrey Hepburn.

Courtesy of Swarovski

In Swarovski’s new campaign, shot and directed by Mert Atlas, the ponytail has an entirely new vibe — this time with a spring twist. First, it’s fuller and more blunt than before — like the wedge ponytail fashion-forward celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross love wearing. But most noteworthy is the color. Grande’s ends (more than likely extensions) have been dipped in a stunning lavender shade that coordinates so well with the brand’s new collection, specifically its iconic Millenia collection in a new lilac shade.

While the look feels so different for the “Dandelion” singer, her true fans know it’s not the first time she’s dabbled in amethyst-hued locks. In the summer of 2018, she tried out an even more pale lavender all over. With both versions, Grande joins an elite group of A-listers who have showed their support for purple hair, including Cardi B, Halle Berry, and Florence Pugh. Although it appears that her lilac ombré hair only lasted long enough for the Swarovski campaign (her most recent ponys have been a coppery color), the r.e.m. beauty founder’s endorsement is a sure sign you’re going to see other celebs in similar shades soon.